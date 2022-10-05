Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont are still picking up debris following the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian initially made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa off of the coast of Florida around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. It was reported that the maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were 150 mph. The storm struck the mainland around 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 near Pirate Harbor with sustained winds of 140 mph.
On Friday, Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, South Carolina. The maximum sustained winds were reported at 85 mph. The storm then moved up through the Piedmont Triad as a post tropical storm. As Ian tore through the region, inland gusts were reported between 50 mph and 60 mph as heavy rain poured down on the Piedmont leaving debris littered throughout the streets and thousands without power.
It has been reported that neighboring Rockingham County experienced the highest rainfall total with 4.90 inches of rain recorded. Wilkes County experienced the highest wind gust at 53 mph.
Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse off of West Dalton Road in King, reported that they experienced damage due to the storm with plants blown over and a tree line that needs repairing. Power outages were reported off of Marshall Smith Road, Hawkins Road, and Nance Road.
According to Stokes County Emergency Management Director, Brandon Gentry, multiple roads were closed due to power lines in trees that DOT and the local Fire Department could not clear due to the danger of the power lines in them. Crews from the Fire Departments and NCDOT worked throughout the night Friday and continued all day Saturday working to clear roads.
It was reported that on Friday there were 8,000 residents without power in Stokes County due to Ian. According to Gentry there was a total of 53 power lines down, and over 127 trees in the roadways.
On Saturday, the remnants of Ian left the Piedmont and moved into Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky.