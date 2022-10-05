Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont are still picking up debris following the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian initially made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa off of the coast of Florida around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. It was reported that the maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were 150 mph. The storm struck the mainland around 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 near Pirate Harbor with sustained winds of 140 mph.