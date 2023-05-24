PINNACLE — Horne Creek Living Historical Farm normally is a laid-back setting where its serenity occassionally is interrupted by a braying mule, but was much more lively recently when filmmakers from Los Angeles paid a visit.

A crew spent three days at the state historic site in Pinnacle to shoot scenes for a short presentation called “Wild Animals.” It will be screened at film festivals such as Sundance in the hopes of landing financing to turn the project into a feature-length movie.