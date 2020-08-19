Hanging Rock State Park for the “Burner of the Year” award by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources State Parks division. Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger was awarded the trophy during the annual N.C. Prescribed Fire Council Meeting, held virtually.
“Hanging Rock is a complex park to safely burn due to its challenging terrain, a prolonged history of fire suppression, and a mix of residential structures along the boundary,” said Thomas Crate, Fire Management Officer with N.C. State Parks. “The park was such a fire hazard that they were approached by the North Carolina Forest Service in 2012 to start mitigating the public hazard.”
“Under the leadership of Superintendent Riddlebarger, Hanging Rock worked closely with North Caroline Forest Service County Ranger Jonathan Young to implement some of the most complex prescribed fires in the state,” Crate continues. “Fire was an unfamiliar action at the park since its protection in 1935 and an unwelcomed action by some visitors and neighbors. Once we, as a Park system, realized we were losing natural resources, we sought to protect and were recognized as a high fire danger due to fire suppression, we had to jump into action to educate the public on our actions.”
The staff at Hanging Rock and North Carolina Forest Service held a “Fire on the Mountain” outreach event to educate visitors of the importance of fire in that unique ecosystem. The “Fire on the Mountain” outreach event had an attendance of around 5,000 visitors.
“The prescribed fires have been phenomenal, resulting in a more diverse landscape reduced wildfire hazard,” said Crate. “Prescribed fire ties in all three aspects of our mission, and certainly benefits the natural communities while providing an enhanced visitor experience and an opportunity for educating our visitors.”