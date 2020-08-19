125510869_web1_haro-ridge

Hanging Rock State Park for the “Burner of the Year” award by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources State Parks division. Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger was awarded the trophy during the annual N.C. Prescribed Fire Council Meeting, held virtually.

“Hanging Rock is a complex park to safely burn due to its challenging terrain, a prolonged history of fire suppression, and a mix of residential structures along the boundary,” said Thomas Crate, Fire Management Officer with N.C. State Parks. “The park was such a fire hazard that they were approached by the North Carolina Forest Service in 2012 to start mitigating the public hazard.”