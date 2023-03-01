129408868_web1_Image

Taking a big shovel-full of dirt for the groundbreaking of Walnut Cove’s new city administration are, from left, town Commissioner Elwood Mabe, Rep. Kyle Hall, Commissioner Daniel Hairston, Mayor Nellie Brown, Geraldine Mitchell (widow of former mayor Charles Mitchell), and Commissioner Thomas E. Mitchell. (Submitted photo)

It’s been more than two years in the making, but completion of a new Walnut Cove Administration Building is in sight.

On Friday, local officials gathered for a formal ground-breaking on the facility, which will be built near the present site of the town office. The 10,000-foot structure, when completed, will house all operations for the Walnut Cove water and sewer department as well as serve as the home of the new Walnut Cove Town Hall.