Taking a big shovel-full of dirt for the groundbreaking of Walnut Cove’s new city administration are, from left, town Commissioner Elwood Mabe, Rep. Kyle Hall, Commissioner Daniel Hairston, Mayor Nellie Brown, Geraldine Mitchell (widow of former mayor Charles Mitchell), and Commissioner Thomas E. Mitchell. (Submitted photo)
It’s been more than two years in the making, but completion of a new Walnut Cove Administration Building is in sight.
On Friday, local officials gathered for a formal ground-breaking on the facility, which will be built near the present site of the town office. The 10,000-foot structure, when completed, will house all operations for the Walnut Cove water and sewer department as well as serve as the home of the new Walnut Cove Town Hall.
An additional bonus, according to Town Manager Kim Greenwood, is that there will also be a 50-space municipal parking lot, giving the town a central parking lot for the first time.
Greenwood said the new facility will also have a town board meeting on the second floor for commissioner meetings — at present, he said those meetings have to be held at the senior center because the town hall is too small to accommodate them. “We can house it all in one building then, which will be very nice,” Greenwood said.
Walnut Cove was able to secure the $4 million needed in large part through efforts of Rep. Kyle Hall, Greenwood said. Most of the money, administered by the state, is from federal sources, and the need for new office facilities for the water and sewer operations were key in securing the money.
Walnut Cove will not need to contribute any money to the project.
“We will get enough grant money (to cover the cost),” he said. “Walnut Cove is very fortunate, for the most part we are debt free.”
The structure will be built on the site of the town’s old warehouse, which was torn down in preparation for the project. The contractor, K & A Contracting, has already accomplished that and done additional site work in anticipation of Friday’s ground-breaking.
Once the new building is up and occupied, the present town hall will be razed, and a 50-space parking lot will be developed there.
Greenwood said while the entire project has a listed time frame of 320 days, the new building should be ready to occupy before that time.
“We anticipate being in this building, in a best case scenario, if everything goes well, hopefully we will be moving in this building in November…by late fall, we are moving in.”
He said a grand opening will be scheduled and announced as the move-in date becomes more fixed.