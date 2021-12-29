128044769_web1_Elizabeth-Guiles

MEADOWS — Elizabeth Guiles moved to Stokes County when she was still in elementary school and she is definitely glad that happened.

After attending Southeastern Stokes Middle School and South Stokes High School, Guiles was chosen as one of only two North Carolina Teaching Fellows. She then headed off to Meredith College in Raleigh, where she trained to become a teacher. After graduation she returned to work at the Stokes Early College, which is located on the Forsyth Tech Stokes County campus.