MEADOWS — Elizabeth Guiles moved to Stokes County when she was still in elementary school and she is definitely glad that happened.
After attending Southeastern Stokes Middle School and South Stokes High School, Guiles was chosen as one of only two North Carolina Teaching Fellows. She then headed off to Meredith College in Raleigh, where she trained to become a teacher. After graduation she returned to work at the Stokes Early College, which is located on the Forsyth Tech Stokes County campus.
The Stokes Early College program is an intense, rigorous two-year program that allows high school students to complete their first two years of college tuition-free while graduating with both a high school diploma and a college associate degree.
Guiles says working with the Early College program has been really rewarding. “It grew my compassion and empathy for this community that I love so much.”
Like so many who grew up in Stokes County, Guiles said that she didn’t fully realize how much she loved our precious sense of place until she left. She notes that it was in college that she first started to miss things like driving the beautiful, country roads, and the small-town, welcoming feeling that you get.
“It’s like feeling at peace and totally friendly at the same time,” she said. “The ‘southern hospitality’ element is at play, but there’s something about Stokes County, where, if people know you’re working on a project, they want to jump in and help. It feels different here than it does elsewhere.”
This sense of service and pride in her community helped lead Guiles to her current role as the Economic and Workforce Development (EWD) coordinator for Forsyth Tech’s Stokes County Center.
EWD basically provides a wide variety of job skills training, skills assessment, leadership training and more for both individuals and businesses. Guiles works to make sure that the classes offered at the Stokes Center are meeting the needs of the community from both a business and a civic perspective.
Another part of her job is to create enrichment classes. These are classes that can help people find a better job or a new hobby and are very fun. For example, the Stokes Center is offering American Sign Language classes, a digital photography class and a DIY wedding class – and a lot more.
“When COVID cases decline, and the rest of the Triad continues to realize how pretty our county is, we anticipate seeing more and more special events,” Guiles said.
Guiles is bright, earnest, and clearly invested in her work. Although she only started in August, she is brimming with excitement and sees opportunities to help the place she loves thrive nearly every place she looks.
She describes her biggest priority currently as “meeting the needs of the community. I want people to know that we’re here, we value the community and are here to serve.”
Guiles wants business owners, service groups and everyone else to know that her door is always open. “There is something so comforting about being treated like family, even though you’re technically a stranger.”