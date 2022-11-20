WINSTON-SALEM – Forsyth Technical Community College has new employer partners for diesel mechanics apprentices in the award-winning Learn and Earn Apprenticeship Program (LEAP).
Salem National Lease, Best Logistics and Parrish Tire Company are the new LEAP employer partners. This means that they provide student apprentices in the diesel and heavy equipment program at the Transportation Technology Center with mentorships, support and on-the-job training.
“Best Logistics Group is thrilled to be partnering with Forsyth Technical Community College as we work to further develop our talent pipeline through a robust apprenticeship program. The trucking industry remains on the front lines, and like many industries, we continue to forge ahead in overcoming hiring challenges and retaining the qualified diesel mechanics that are vital to keeping our fleets within Best Logistics Group running to deliver goods all across the country,” said Dustin Johnson, director of talent for Best Logistics Group.
These new employer partners join Flow Automotive, Bob King Automotive, Smart Chevy and Tire Max, which support apprentices in the transportation field, specifically those studying collision repair and refinishing technology and automotive systems technology.
“Parrish Tire is excited to continue our partnership with Forsyth Tech Community College through the new Diesel Mechanic Apprenticeship program,” said David Yarbrough, director of company stores with Parrish Tire Company. “We are confident that this deepening relationship will continue to allow us to provide quality career pathways and top-notch vehicle service in the communities that we serve.”
LEAP at Forsyth Tech, named the 2022 Outstanding Consortium Member by ApprenticeshipNC, provides students with the opportunity to earn a degree while gaining on-the-job training as an apprentice at an employer partner. There are more than 30 employer partners in the program, and students study a range of topics, including advanced manufacturing, IT, automotive industries and supply chain and logistics.
New apprentices and employer partners are being accepted, and anyone interested in becoming involved should complete the form at www.forsythtech.edu/leap.