On Tuesday night, architects showed off a 3D image of the new Town Hall (foreground) and Public Works facility planned for Walnut Cove.

WALNUT COVE — The Mayor and the Board of Commissioners here got their first look at plans for the new Town Hall during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.

Freeman-Kennett Architects Peter Freeman and Alex Younts made a PowerPoint presentation that revealed specific plans for the site at the corner of Third and Windmill streets, and for the two buildings that will be constructed. One is a 10,000 square-foot Town Hall and the second is a 3,000 square-foot Public Works Maintenance facility. The L-shaped property is the site of the current Town Hall and a couple of other buildings which will be razed.