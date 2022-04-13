WALNUT COVE — The Mayor and the Board of Commissioners here got their first look at plans for the new Town Hall during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.
Freeman-Kennett Architects Peter Freeman and Alex Younts made a PowerPoint presentation that revealed specific plans for the site at the corner of Third and Windmill streets, and for the two buildings that will be constructed. One is a 10,000 square-foot Town Hall and the second is a 3,000 square-foot Public Works Maintenance facility. The L-shaped property is the site of the current Town Hall and a couple of other buildings which will be razed.
“We want to ‘build to fit’ and make sure what we’re designing for Walnut Cove belongs to Walnut Cove,” said Freeman. “That it has a sense of place.”
The two-story Town Hall will include offices, the DMV license tag office, and a large Chamber for Commissioners’ meetings that will seat 150. The Water and Sewer Department would be housed downstairs, along with a small office for the Sheriff’s Department. A combination Mayor’s office and library would be on the second floor.
Younts, a Walnut Cove native, said that the architects visited other area town hall facilities and did a great deal of research on buildings in the downtown area. They also spent long hours with town staff to learn the needs and desires. “We have to do the research to make sure the building works properly,” he said. Freeman added that the exterior design of the Town Hall “takes its cues from the rest of the downtown buildings.”
The new Town Hall would be located in the southeast corner of the site, with its main entrance on Third but another entrance on the opposite side, facing north, where the parking will be. The maintenance facility will be on the northwest corner, bordering Fourth Street, with a secure parking area. That unique design includes “drive-through” capabilities for vehicles and equipment.
Younts also talked about planting walnut trees on the property.
The reaction was uniformly positive. Board member Danny Hairston called it a “tremendous presentation” and Joe Bennett said “I love all the ideas you’ve offered.”
Town Manager Kim Greenwood said “you can’t build for 10 years ago, you have to build for the future. This will be ‘The People’s House’ … I’ve dreamt about this for the town. Since (the town was founded in) 1889, the town has never had a dedicated town hall.” Mayor Nellie Brown called it “fantastic … it’s been a long time coming.”
In other business, the Board:
â Approved the voluntary annexation request from Adam Stewart to include a 2.2 acre tract within the town limits. The property, which is slated for new homes, did lie just outside the town limits before this action. No one signed up to speak at a public hearing on the issue.
â Approved a proclamation for April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
â Approved a budget amendment to correct a mistake in the current town budget.
â Approved an audit contract with Gibson & Co., with a 5% increase in cost.
â Approved road closure of Main Street for SpringFest on May 21. The Board also approved a list of dates for special events for the remainder of the year.
â Voted to accept the county’s gift of a small parcel of property adjacent to London Park.
â Learned that the County Commissioners voted Monday to replace the damaged ball field dugout at Lion’s Park.
â Reappointed Wesley Durrell to the Planning and Zoning Board.
â Received Chief Brian Booe’s quarterly report for the Fire Department.
â Heard Greenwood’s administrative report, including that the new computer server has been installed and that the Tag office had its best month ever in March.
â Got an update on the “Dollar General” situation from Town Attorney Ann Rowe, who said that the Board of Adjustment’s Finding of Fact report has been sent to the developer and its attorneys, and the deadline for them to file a request for review is coming up.