Late-winter weather can be a tad unpredictable around this area, but that hasn’t stopped the King Rotary Club and the King Parks and Recreation department from overseeing an annual 5k and half-marathon every year in March.
This year will be no exception, with the Feed Stokes 5K and half-marathon set for runners on March 11.
“I think a lot of runners prefer the colder weather for running,” said Olivia Calloway, the director of the King Department of Parks and Recreation. “You don’t necessarily get cold while you’re running.”
Besides, there’s a big, hot pancake breakfast put on by the King Rotary club at the end of the race. “That kind of warms everyone up at the finish line,” she said.
The 5K race has been an annual event for a dozen years, started by the Rotary club as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to three area food pantries.
Six years ago, organizers decided to add the half-marathon, which has attracted quite a few more serious runners over the years.
“In 2019 we had someone from Canada sign up and compete. Usually, the 5K has more runners, the half-marathon is smaller,” she said, adding that while there are serious runners in the 5K, it’s also for casual athletes, or walkers, just looking for some fun.
“In the 5K we get walkers, runners, folks with strollers. It’s open to a lot wider audience, it appeals to more people than a half-marathon.” For the half-marathon, she said “We get people from all over the country…It’s a beautiful course, it’s a hilly course, which some runners enjoy for training. That appeals to more hardcore runners.”
This event has raised more than $60,000 since 2013 and all proceeds are split between East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and the North Stokes Food Pantry.
“This event is extremely important,” said race director Angie Bailey, “because the need is huge. These pantries are serving the community and the need is growing. We have so many people working minimum wage jobs who just can’t make it with the cost of living. Plus, the food pantries serve a lot of disabled and elderly on fixed incomes, who are doing the best they can but can’t quite make ends meet.”
This year, folks who get the largest team together will win a trophy, and another goes to the “master of cans” competition for the largest donation of canned goods.
While the 2020 and 2021 versions of the event were different because of COVID — Calloway said there was no public gathering, just people running the distances on their own — it has remained popular.
Prior to the pandemic, she said the combined race fields nearly reached 300 people. Last year, with people still a little leery about traveling, combined with some wet and nasty weather, the race fields were down a bit.
This year, however, she said things are looking up for a big crowd. Early registrants were already near 100 this week, an encouraging sign since most runners register in the final week or so before the race.
“It’s pretty typical that we get repeat competitors who sign up early, but I think people want to wait and see as far as their plans for the weekend. A lot of people will wait and see what the weather will be like.”
Online registration is live now, at www.runsignup.com, and searching for “Feed Stokes.” While that closes March 8, Calloway said runners can register as late as the day before, during race packet pick-up, or even the morning of the race, with on-site registration beginning at 6:45 a.m. the day of the race. The half-marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K at 8 a.m.
Registration for the half-marathon, which covers 13.1 miles, is $55 online, or $65 in-person after online registration closes. Cost for the 5K is $35, $45 after online registration closes. For those age 18 and younger, the 5K is $25. There will be medals for winners and custom finisher medals for half-marathoners and toboggans for those who enter.
The half-marathon course heads out of Central Park to the east on Dalton Road, then north on Mountain View, west on Hargrove, Brown and Chestnut Grove, then a short jog on Old 52 before reconnecting with Dalton back toward downtown. The 5K course heads west from Central Park to Recreation Acres, then to Dalton via Pilot View Road, and back to the park. Organizers urge caution if you are driving in the King area that morning, as some roads will be blocked off for the runners. Law enforcement will be present to direct traffic.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Bailey at 414-1122 or feedstokesinfo@gmail.com. Donations can be mailed to Feed Stokes 5K P.O. Box 247, King, 27021.