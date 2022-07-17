Although it takes place just north of the border in Virginia, a local organization is hoping area residents will take part in a celebration of the impact women have in leadership around the state.

As lead up to the upcoming Women Impact Virginia Summit in October, Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, is hosting a regional event on Wednesday, July 20 entitled Women Impact Virginia: Leading in a Rural Environment. The program will invite women from across the region to come together in community to network, learn from one another, and explore the unique assets and challenges of our region.