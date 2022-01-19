Last week’s decision by a three-person appeals court upholding the state’s new Congressional districts also granted the State Board of Elections’ request to resume candidate filing.
Filing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24, and end at noon on March 4.
“Based on the court’s decision, the same maps will be used going forward as were initially used when candidate filing began in December,” said Stokes County Board of Elections Director Jason Perry. “This all is of course subject to change based on any additional court rulings.”
Meanwhile, the Republican majority in the North Carolina General Assembly voted Wednesday to delay the 2022 primary elections until June 7. The vote followed party lines.
Gov. Roy Cooper has not said whether he will veto the bill. If he does, the unanimous Democratic opposition to the bill in the legislature would suggest Republicans would not have enough votes to override the veto.
Moving the primary date would ensure the General Assembly has time to redraw legislative and congressional district maps if ordered to do so by the state Supreme Court. Senate leaders point out the North Carolina law requires the General Assembly be given 14 days to redraw districts if ordered to do so by the court.
The N.C. Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the redistricting case for Feb. 2. The court will then have to issue a ruling, a process that often takes months but in this case is expected to take only days.
If the court rules that there is no problem with the maps, there seems to be little issue with carrying out the elections on the current timeline. The debate starts with the possibility that the state Supreme Court rules that the maps are unconstitutional. In that case, either the legislature or a special master will need to redraw the maps.
All state and local primary elections are scheduled now for May 17, based on an order from the state’s highest court. The court had delayed the original March 8 primary date because of an ongoing legal dispute tied to election maps.
“The Constitution of this state is very clear: It is the responsibility, it is the duty of the North Carolina General Assembly to redraw the districts in this state — not the court, not the governor, not anybody else,” said House Speaker Tim Moore.
Legislators are concerned about a schedule adopted by the Supreme Court for addressing redistricting lawsuits. The Feb. 2 date could open the door for the court to draw its own maps to meet deadlines for the May 17 primary.