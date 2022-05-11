Tuesday is the day for the Primary Election. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voters should vote in their respective precincts. Some polling places were moved in 2020 and remain in use for this election:
Tuesday is the day for the Primary Election. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voters should vote in their respective precincts. Some polling places were moved in 2020 and remain in use for this election:
• Flinty Knoll precinct – Rock House Ruritan Community Building (2889 N.C. Highway 89, Pinnacle)
• Lawsonville precinct – Piney Grove Middle School (3415 Piney Grove Church Road)
• West King precinct – Recreation Acres Community Building (107 White Road)
• Wilson’s Store precinct – South Stokes High School (1100 South Stokes High Drive)
This week The Stokes News winds up our candidate Q&As with responses from the eight County Commissioner hopefuls.
For the 2022 primary in Stokes County, there is only one contest on the Democratic ballot: U.S. Senate. There are 10 contests on the Republican ballot: U.S. Senate, U..S House of Representatives District 5, N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5, N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9, N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11, N.C. House of Representatives District 91, N.C. District Court District 17B Seat 1, County Commissioners, Clerk of Superior Court and Sheriff.
Early voting ends this Saturday at Danbury Public Library, the King Public Library and Willow Oak Baptist Church (N.C. Highway 89 in Walnut Cove); all three sites will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Election information can be found at www.co.stokes.nc.us (go to the Board of Elections page listed under ‘Our Departments’) or the State Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM
Sunset: 07:24:43 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:06:50 AM
Sunset: 07:23:13 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:07:38 AM
Sunset: 07:21:43 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:08:26 AM
Sunset: 07:20:12 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM
Sunset: 07:18:42 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:10:02 AM
Sunset: 07:17:11 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:10:50 AM
Sunset: 07:15:41 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.