Local middle and high school students will return to in-person learning on Monday.

DANBURY — For the first time in a year, Stokes County Schools will return to five days a week of in-person, face-to-face learning for middle and high schools on Monday.

The law allows middle and high schools to be open under Plan A. Previously, those schools could only use Plan B, which requires 6 feet of social distancing and is often a hybrid model that is a mix of in-person and online learning.