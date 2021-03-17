DANBURY — For the first time in a year, Stokes County Schools will return to five days a week of in-person, face-to-face learning for middle and high schools on Monday.
The law allows middle and high schools to be open under Plan A. Previously, those schools could only use Plan B, which requires 6 feet of social distancing and is often a hybrid model that is a mix of in-person and online learning.
“Our goal is to welcome students back to our buildings in a safe and healthy manner,” a news release issued last Thursday said. “Students and staff will still have their temperature checked and answer the screening questions as they arrive at school. Students and staff will still have to wear cloth face coverings while on campus.
If your child:
is experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19
has been within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more.
Please:
do not send your child to school
have your child stay home
contact your child’s school
have your child complete schoolwork remotely until they have been appropriately quarantined and/or tested negative for COVID-19.
“If we all follow these simple guidelines, we can stay in school for the rest of the year, continue having athletics, and have in-person graduation ceremonies.
Elementary Schools and Pre-K classrooms will stay on the same daily schedule for the remainder of the school year. All current athletic event requirements will stay the same at this time.
During the week of March 15-19:
Stokes County Schools will complete the State requirements of Plan A for all students. School Nutrition will order enough food for when all students return to school. Schools will notify students/families of new bus stop pick-up & drop-off times. And teachers will prepare classrooms for all students to return.”
The announcement came after the signing of Senate Bill 220.
Under the agreement, kindergarten through fifth grades will open under Plan A as defined by the latest 2021 NC Public Health Toolkit. Local districts will have the flexibility to decide between opening under Plan A, Plan B, or a combination of the two for grades 6-12. Families can still choose to continue virtual learning if that best fits their needs.
Schools choosing to open under Plan A for grades 6-12 must notify the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to describe their plan for moving to Plan A, though DHHS will not have the authority to veto a local district’s decision to move to Plan A.
In the new bill, which made it through both General Assembly chambers in less than 24 hours, local districts retain the ability to shift to online classes if COVID-19 spread in any one of the 115 school districts brings on teacher and staffing shortages or concerns about public health.
The districts also have flexibility for what happens in the middle and high schools in their areas.
Districts that decide to go with the Plan A distancing requirements must also partner with the ABC Science Collaborative, housed under the Duke University School of Medicine, so researchers there can collect data and analyze school safety during the pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 220, or The Reopen Our Schools Act of 2021, last Thursday.“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies,” Cooper said.
“This legislation accomplishes what we’ve wanted from the beginning, getting kids back into the classroom,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).
All teachers, staff and students — everyone in school buildings —are required to wear masks in school and on school buses. The statewide mask mandate is still in effect.