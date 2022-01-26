KING — Leaving a legacy or impacting people’s lives in a positive way is all we can ever hope for when living our lives, Emily “Emmy” Southern live that life the best of anyone in this area.
Southern passed away on Jan. 20 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.
Southern taught health occupation at West Stokes and was described as the school’s mom to students, coaches, athletes, even the teachers. She was the first responder and trainer of all sports at the school and took that job very seriously when it came to the health and wellbeing of “all” of her kids.
It was going to be her way and you knew not to argue with her because it would do no good.
“Mrs. Southern’s impact on the West Stokes family and community is immeasurable,” said the high school’s principal, Dr. Sam Jones. “Although her work ethic was tremendous, her relationships with people were what set her apart. She truly loved our students and athletes and she will be greatly missed!”
West Stokes’ athletic director Travis Gammons echoed Jones sentiments.
“Mrs. Southern meant so much too so many people at our school and in the community. Her impact on our students and athletes will never be forgotten.”
Erin Dotson, a Spanish teacher at West Stokes, had a classroom near Southern and she reflected on what she meant to her and the students at the school.
“She was one of the most genuine, kind, and generous spirits I’ve ever known,” said Dotson. “She was a matriarch of West Stokes in all senses of the word. She had room in her heart for every single one of her students, athletes, and colleagues.
“Countless times my students would ask me to go see Mrs. Southern at the end of class because I knew that student needed her love and support just as much as they needed their knee, ankle or wrist taped. I will always hear her windbreaker pants and kind voice walking up and down the halls. She is already greatly missed by so many.”
Not only did Southern have a passion for educating young people, she also had one for nursing. She was a career nurse for more than 40 years and taught and coached in Surry and Stokes County for the past 17-plus years while still nursing. She worked at J.R. Jones Medical Center, Stokes Reynolds Hospital and several other medical facilities. Southern also had a stint as Stokes County’s medical examiner.
Southern loved and coached softball and her experience extended from Little League to high school. She helped led both East Surry and King Little League to multiple district and state all-star softball titles over the years. Southern was an assistant coach at East Surry under Coach Derrick Hill when the Cardinals won five NCHSAA Softball 1A State Championships.
“I have struggled to come up with the words to properly convey my sadness upon hearing about my friend’s passing,” Hill said. “She was truly a servant angel that was always much more concerned with everyone else other than herself.
“Emily embodied as many or more qualities that make you a truly good human being,” he added. “She was a second mother figure to me during a time when I didn’t think I needed one, but I really did. I will be forever grateful for her love, guidance, and encouragement to me for so long, while never wanting anything in return.”
“Emily was a big part of the East Surry Community,” said current athletic director and West Stokes alumnus Austin Fleming. “Along with teaching, training, and coaching, she played an important role for the East Surry Cardinal family. She was a stark advocate and supporter for East Surry athletics.”
Fleming, who played football at West Stokes and was the Most Valuable Player in the state championship game for the Wildcats in 2011, remembered Southern in a different way as a player and mentor.
“I can’t put into words what Emmy meant to me,” added Fleming. “She literally and figuratively picked me up when I was hurt. When you looked in her eyes and heard her voice say ‘You’re okay, you’re stronger than you think!’ You get up and finish the job. Emmy saved my life along with others that needed her and she didn’t even know it. For that I can only say I love you and thank you!”
Southern meant a lot to so many people, but her philosophy about finding the right career path is something she stressed to her students and is also something to be remembered for. “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life,” she would say.
Southern was true to her word, because she did just that!
West Stokes has plans of memorializing Southern for the legacy she left behind, according to Gammons. A tribute to Southern will be held Friday night before both the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball games against Morehead.
Also the family is planning a celebrating of life ceremony in the spring. Her body laid in-state at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes in Rural Hall on Monday and Tuesday for family, students, and friends to say their final good-byes.