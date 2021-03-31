DANBURY — Monday night the Stokes County Board of Education approved Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice’s recommendations for the following principal placements, effective July 1, 2021:
• Dr. Samuel Jones, Principal, West Stokes High
DANBURY — Monday night the Stokes County Board of Education approved Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice’s recommendations for the following principal placements, effective July 1, 2021:
• Dr. Samuel Jones, Principal, West Stokes High
• Matthew Richardson, Principal, Mount Olive Elementary
• Meghan Wood, Principal, Poplar Springs Elementary
Dr. Jones has served as Principal at Poplar Springs Elementary since 2018. Previously, Jones was Principal at Walnut Cove Elementary from 2016-2018. Before coming to Stokes, he served as an Assistant Principal at Surry Central High from 2015-2018. His teaching experience has been in special education and middle grades math and science in Brunswick and Pitt County Schools.
Jones earned a Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University; a Masters in School Administration from UNC-Wilmington and a Doctor of Education from Gardner-Webb University.
Jones will be replacing Kevin Spainhour, who left to serve as Principal at West Forsyth High as of March 1. Jamie Mabe, Assistant Principal, will continue to serve as interim principal at West Stokes until Dr. Jones assumes the role July 1.
Richardson has been serving as interim principal at Mount Olive since Jan. 4, replacing Kelly Miller, who returned to the classroom. Richardson has been an Assistant Principal at Chestnut Grove Middle since 2018. He taught and coached at Surry Central High and East Surry High. Richardson earned his Bachelor of Science from Appalachian State and his Masters in School Administration from UNC-Wilmington.
Wood’s administrative experiences include interim principal at Pine Hall Elementary. She has served as Assistant Principal at Poplar Springs Elementary since 2018 and was Assistant Principal at Chestnut Grove Middle from 2014-2018. Her teaching experience was in the area of social studies at North Stokes High. Wood earned her Bachelor of Arts from Meredith College and her Masters in School Administration from Appalachian State University.
Dr. Rice said it was a competitive process and believes Richardson, Wood and Jones distinguished themselves as the top candidates based on their instructional leadership, innovation, and dedication to Stokes County Schools. They each have respect and rapport with the students, staff, parents and community.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:47:05 AM
Sunset: 07:59:11 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:47:53 AM
Sunset: 07:57:52 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM
Sunset: 07:56:31 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 06:49:28 AM
Sunset: 07:55:10 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:50:16 AM
Sunset: 07:53:48 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:51:04 AM
Sunset: 07:52:26 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:51:51 AM
Sunset: 07:51:03 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.