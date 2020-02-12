Early voting begins Thursday

One-stop or early voting begins today for the March 3 primary election in North Carolina as the parties select their candidates to appear on the ballot in November. Here’s what you need to know:
• Who is on the ballot?
There are candidates for Stokes County Board of Commissioners, Register of Deeds, Board of Education. There is also a countywide referendum on a quarter-of-one-cent sales tax increase. For the county commissioner contest on the Republican ballot, a voter may choose to vote for up to two candidates. For the Board of Education contest on the Republican ballot, a voter may choose up to three. The Republican ballot is two-sided; Board of Education, Register of Deeds, and the local sales tax referendum are on the back.
Candidates on the primary ballot for registered Democrats include 15 running for President, two for Governor including incumbent Roy Cooper, five candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction, six running for Lieutenant Governor, three for state Treasurer, two for Auditor, five candidates for United States Senate and three running for Commissioner of Agriculture.
Republican candidates on the primary ballot will include three running for President, including President Trump, four for U.S. Senate, three for U.S. House District 10, two candidates for Governor, nine for Lieutenant Governor, three running for Commissioner of Labor, three for Secretary of State, two for Superintendent of Public Instruction, three for state Attorney General, two for Auditor, and two for Commissioner of Insurance.
Sample ballots can be viewed on the county elections website, www.co.stokes.nc.us/vote.
Sixteen candidates are seeking the Libertarian Party nomination for President. There are two candidates running for President for the Green Party, and a pair on the ballot for the Constitution Party.
• Do I need a photo ID?
No photo ID is required to vote in the primary.
• When and where can I vote?
Early voting starts today and ends Saturday, Feb. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, “Super Tuesday.” Precincts – there are now 18 in the county instead of 20 – will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Stokes County early voting sites are the Board of Elections office in Danbury, the King Public Library and the Walnut Cove Fire Department.
During weekdays through Feb. 28, the early voting site in Danbury is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the sites in King and Walnut Cove are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All sites on Saturday, February 29, will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sites are closed on other weekends.
• Can I vote by absentee ballot?
Yes. Voters must complete an absentee request form. A ballot will be sent to you, which is then returned to the elections office. Note that there are laws about this process designed to prevent fraudulent absentee ballots from being submitted. The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
Contact the county Board of Elections Office for more information.
• Do I have to register to vote?
Yes. To vote on March 3, you must have been registered or had your registration updated no later than Feb. 7. However…
• Can I take advantage of Same-Day Registration?
Residents who are not registered to vote may register at an early voting site from Feb 13-29, and then immediately be able to vote at that site.
To register, you must show one of the following: N.C. driver’s license; other photo ID issued by a government agency as long as it bears your current address; a current college ID along with proof of campus habitation; or a copy of a utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, or other official document that has your name and current address.
There will be no voter registration on March 3.
• And note:
A 17-year-old who will be 18 by the Nov. 3 election may vote in the primary. The registration process is the same, as is the registration deadline.
A person who is registered as ‘Unaffiliated’ may vote in the primary. An Election Day poll worker or one-stop worker will ask such a voter what ballot is desired. These are the options: Democratic Party ballot, Republican Party ballot, Libertarian Party ballot or Nonpartisan ballot that has only the local sales tax referendum on it. The Green Party and Constitution Party have primaries on March 3, but they are closed primaries; only voters registered with those parties can participate.
A voter can check his or her registration status by visiting www.co.stokes.nc.us/vote and clicking on ‘Check Registration/Polling Place/Sample Ballot’ or by contacting the elections office.
For more information, call (336) 593-2409, email vote@co.stokes.nc.us or visit www.co.stokes.nc.us/vote. Jason Perry is the Stokes Board of Elections director.
From Staff Reports