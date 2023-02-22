The Fellowship of Christian Students at Stokes Early College High School will be hosting Rare Disease Day on Feb. 28. Students from the organization will be wearing stripes and hosting a lunchtime event to raise awareness of rare diseases and ask everyone in the community to join them in wearing stripes on that day and those who can to participate in the lunchtime activities.
“We do so in an effort not just to focus upon the effects of rare diseases upon some three million people worldwide, but also to draw attention to the fact that these rare diseases also strike close to home,” the organization said of its planned event.
“Rare Disease Day is the globally coordinated movement on rare diseases, working towards equity in social opportunity, healthcare, and access to diagnosis and therapies for people living with a rare disease,” the group said. The event is marked on Feb. 28 each year, except leap years, when it is observed on Feb. 29.
”Since its creation in 2008, Rare Disease Day has played a critical part in building an international rare disease community that is multi-disease, global, and diverse – but united in purpose,” the local Fellowship of Christian Athlete group said. “Though Rare Disease Day is patient-led, everyone, including individuals, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, industry representatives, and the general public, can take part in raising awareness and taking action today for this vulnerable population who require immediate and urgent attention.
”By sharing your colors via social media, events, illuminating buildings, monuments and homes, by sharing experiences online and with friends, by calling on policymakers and shining the light on people living with a rare disease, collectively we aim to change and improve lives of the 300 million people worldwide.
The Fellowship of Christian Students at Stokes Early College High School is sponsoring this event because a rare disease has affected the family of one of their members.
Haley Hopwood Stauss is not only a graduate of Stokes Early College, but one of the founders of the Fellowship of Christian Students at the school. Her sister, Logan, recently lost her 7-year-old daughter, Sadie, who was born with AGTPB1. After a medical incident, she suffered from loss of oxygen to her brain and spinal cord and was unable to recover.
Sadie was, at one point, the only child in the United States with AGTPB1, the group said. “Because of her and the studies they did with her, so many children now have a diagnosis. Sadie was a miracle and her life made miracles come true for many families; her life expectancy of 1 year was given to her mother at six months, and she lived to be 7. For most of her life, Sadie taught her mother and the medical teams how to fight, at times, against doctors and nurses to get answers. Logan, a remarkable and compassionate young woman, worked through Duke University and the National Institute of Health for many years to do genetic testing and research into Sadie’s rare disease.
“We will be gathering not only to draw attention to rare diseases, but to celebrate the life of this remarkable young woman, her mother, and the family that loved and supported Sadie throughout the miracle that was her time with us. We will be Stokes Early College for Sadie and we hope you will join us in our cause. As Sadie spent her entire life helping to raise awareness of and knowledge about this very rare disease she faced, we ask you to join us in carrying forward her journey to raise awareness for rare diseases and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families.”
The Stokes Early College Fellowship of Christian Students is a non-denominational Christian campus ministry and outreach to the students at Stokes Early College and Forsyth Tech. It seeks to reach out to high school college students with the love and truth of Jesus Christ. It does this through Christ-centered relationships, outreach and ministry, and is designed to equip, empower, and encourage students to make a difference for Christ. Though it has been through many iterations and incarnations over the years, it was founded in 2012 by Haley Hopwood and Sydney Cromer.