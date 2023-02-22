The Fellowship of Christian Students at Stokes Early College High School will be hosting Rare Disease Day on Feb. 28. Students from the organization will be wearing stripes and hosting a lunchtime event to raise awareness of rare diseases and ask everyone in the community to join them in wearing stripes on that day and those who can to participate in the lunchtime activities.

“We do so in an effort not just to focus upon the effects of rare diseases upon some three million people worldwide, but also to draw attention to the fact that these rare diseases also strike close to home,” the organization said of its planned event.