BELEWS CREEK — The Belews Creek Steam Station in the southeastern corner of Stokes County has been ranked No. 78 among the “100 Dirtiest Power Plants in the United States” according to a group called Find Energy.
But Duke Energy officials say Find Energy’s report is “misleading.”
“Our Belews Creek Steam Station is one of the cleanest and most efficient coal plants in the U.S.,” said Duke Energy Communications Manager Heather Danenhower. “We also recently completed a $211 million upgrade to co-fire our Belews Creek units to use up to 50% cleaner natural gas in addition to coal. We are doing our part to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.”
Area Duke Energy communicator Bill Norton said that “the Belews Creek plant has advanced emissions controls, and its low emissions have been further reduced through the addition of natural gas capability. And under North Carolina’s new clean energy law, we will ultimately phase out of coal entirely.”
Danenhower says the report “makes several incorrect statements.” She cites as examples, “the (Find Energy) methodology ranks power generators by their total carbon dioxide emissions without considering their size or efficiency, which does not provide an accurate picture. The report also questions the impact carbon dioxide emissions have on plant neighbors. What you see released from the stacks at Duke Energy’s coal plants is primarily water vapor similar to fog – not smoke – produced by our emissions-control equipment upgrades (in which we have invested billions across our system).”
She also included these points in her response:
• Our enterprise clean energy transformation plan calls for decreasing our use of coal plants over time, pursuing cleaner technologies, such as natural gas and solar, decreasing carbon dioxide emissions (from electricity production) by at least 50% by 2030 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
• In the Carolinas, we plan to file a proposed Carbon Plan with regulators that will target 70% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in line with House Bill 951 that the North Carolina governor recently signed into law.
• Since 2005, we have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by more than 40%.
• Since 2010, we have retired 56 coal units totaling about 7,500 megawatts of generation. In 2021 alone, we retired five coal units, three in North Carolina and two in Indiana.
• By year-end 2025, we plan to retire three additional coal units – 965 more megawatts from coal generation – bringing our coal plant retirements to about one-third of our former coal fleet.
• We are leading a coordinated effort to move the nation toward more electric vehicles and providing greater access to electric vehicle charging for all.
FindEnergy say it’s a website that compares local electricity providers and solar installers throughout the United States using data from various government agencies, as well as information supplied directly by electricity companies and solar installers
It’s report states:
“CO2 emissions are a large concern for citizens around the world, and electricity generation plays a major role in the amount of CO2 emissions that are emitted — both worldwide, and in the United States. In fact, in recent years, electricity generation has made up about 25% of the total CO2 emissions released in the United States.
“Even with the push to close old and inefficient coal plants in favor of cleaner renewable energy facilities, the U.S. still released an estimated 1,530,222,205,474.03 kilograms of CO2 emissions from electricity generation (equivalent to the annual emissions of 332,657,001.19 passenger vehicles) in 2020.
One of the more interesting facts about electricity-caused CO2 emission levels is that roughly 42.92% of the emissions came from just 100 power plants[5] out of the 10,435 power plants in the United States. You read that right, 0.96% of power plants in the nation accounted for 42.92% of the emissions released from electricity generation in the US. Even though they are larger than average plants, they are still producing significantly more than their share of emissions due to a severe lack of emissions efficiency when compared to other U.S. plants. Most of this lack of efficiency is the result of their choice of fuel types, such as coal and other fossil fuels. The advanced age of these plants is another contributing factor, as they sometimes don’t take advantage of modern-day energy-efficient equipment and methods.
“For now, as coal plants are closed and replaced by mainly natural gas and some renewable energy facilities, we should see an overall reduction in emissions in the United States.”