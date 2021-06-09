DANBURY — Stokes Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice gave a final wrap-up on the system “Relaunch” in the wake of the pandemic, saying the county had fared better than most districts.

Rice said that there were 286 student positive COVID cases and 120 staff cases over the course of the school year, with no current active cases. There were two clusters during the term, and “those two schools had very few cases the rest of the year,” Rice said.