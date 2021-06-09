DANBURY — Stokes Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice gave a final wrap-up on the system “Relaunch” in the wake of the pandemic, saying the county had fared better than most districts.
Rice said that there were 286 student positive COVID cases and 120 staff cases over the course of the school year, with no current active cases. There were two clusters during the term, and “those two schools had very few cases the rest of the year,” Rice said.
“The numbers were low throughout the year and we had an effective year,” Dr. Rice said. “We got to educate students face to face, just about more than other districts. Very few districts in the state committed to five days a week schedule as we did. We are committed to educating our students as safely as possible and I believe we did that. Thank you to Dr. (Bryan) Taylor and Mr. (Ricky) Goins for creating a great plan.
“Our case numbers in the district were lower than the county at large, and that makes me think that our schools were some of the safest places you could be during this pandemic,” Rice concluded.
In response to a question from Board Chair Cheryl Knight, Rice said the schools were still held under the guidelines of the state’s “Tool Kit.”
“The governor’s orders have to be followed as long as we’re in a State of Emergency,” Dr. Rice said. “It’s punishable with a misdemeanor if you don’t follow the instruction, so it’s a criminal act. … We also run the risk of our insurance carrier not covering us anymore because we would be negligent in not following the rules. And there would be a liability issue. … I’m hopeful of guidance changes later in the summer or fall.”
The current State of Emergency is set to expire Friday, but could be extended by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Board member Mike Rogers noted that “The previous board provided emergency powers granted to Dr. Rice. … You’ve assumed some of our burden. We should look at reversing that as soon as the state of emergency is lifted.
“No one will be happier to see the pandemic do away than the superintendents in this state” Rice said.
Von: “Dr. Rice. Dr. Taylor and the entire staff have done an exceptional job in guiding us through this whole pandemic and keeping our kids in school as much as we have,” Board member Von Robertson said.
Board Chair Cheryl Knight agreed. “I think Stokes County has kind of led the way in that and we appreciate you all very much.”
“It’s definitely a team effort,” Rice added. “We’ve increased communication in our office and in the region as well. I’m grateful to have a team that will push back, tell me no and ask me to reconsider things.”
In other business the Board:
● Agreed to have a single meeting in July, on July 12, and resume the normal pattern of meetings for the next school year.
● Discussed the Pine Hall Elementary School septic bids. Facilities Director Ricky Goins said the original bid was denied by state because of a creek being so close to the school. So a reconfigured request for bids will be open on Friday.
● Heard an update from Goins on capital project. He said that Moorefield Engineering has stepped in on the roof replacement project for the gym at Nancy Reynolds after being told that the state Department of Public Instruction engineer could not get to the project. Goins also noted that bids for the Chestnut Grove awning project came in $25,000 over budget, so new bids are coming this week.
● Approved several budget amendments.
● Received a request from Academics Director Doug Rose to continue the relationship with Youth Haven Services, an outreach program for elementary, middle and high school students. “We have a really good working relationship with them,” Rose said, “and have regular meetings on Fridays where we discuss students individually.”
● Noted that the tech support contract with SouthData is ending, but a new firm, NiTor Solutions, is stepping in to take care of tech support. The system is also advertising two tech positions.
● Approved the Personnel and Coaching Report.
● Thanked Transportation Director Brad Lankford for his service to Stokes County Schools.