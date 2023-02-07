119944260_web1_DSC_2170

Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Professional Animal Frolics of Boiling Springs, N.C. for a donkey basketball game on Friday night, March 17 at North Stokes High School at 7 p.m. This will be the first donkey basketball game since COVID. Professional Animal Frolics produces some of the best donkey basketball games in the business today. Professional personnel, showmanship, and donkeys specially trained for the game, make this donkey ballgame a treat for the entire family.

This year WGHP Fox 8 on-air personality and Stokes County native Chad Tucker will be the honorary pooper scooper for the event. Also participating will be Dr. Jared Jones, assistant superintendent of the Stokes County School System.