The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Professional Animal Frolics of Boiling Springs, N.C. for a donkey basketball game on Friday night, March 17 at North Stokes High School at 7 p.m. This will be the first donkey basketball game since COVID. Professional Animal Frolics produces some of the best donkey basketball games in the business today. Professional personnel, showmanship, and donkeys specially trained for the game, make this donkey ballgame a treat for the entire family.
This year WGHP Fox 8 on-air personality and Stokes County native Chad Tucker will be the honorary pooper scooper for the event. Also participating will be Dr. Jared Jones, assistant superintendent of the Stokes County School System.
You will be entertained as firemen and your local neighbors try to ride donkeys while playing basketball. The ladies auxiliary will have hot dogs and concessions prior to and during the event.
At halftime there will be donkey rides for children and at the end of the third quarter there will be a 50/50 drawing. The proceeds of the 50/50 drawing this year will go to Roe Roe’s Cancer Heroes to benefit children’s cancer research.
All proceeds will go to the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department to assist in purchasing uniforms. The cost of tickets is $8 in advance, $10 at the door and children under 6 are allowed in free. Tickets may be purchased from any Danbury firemen. Tickets will also be available at Hillside Market in Danbury. For more information or to purchase tickets, message the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. Facebook page.