PILOT MOUNTAIN — Even if there were such a creature as the Heat Monster, it would’ve been no match for the brontosaurus, triceratops, tyrannosaurus rex and other dinosaur species that invaded downtown Pilot Mountain over the weekend.

Of course, none were real, although some appeared to be alive — and appropriately fearsome — thanks to the animation skills of Ed’s Dinosaurs Live, a Concord-based outfit that provides educational entertainment of the prehistoric variety at events including festivals and parades.