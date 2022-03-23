North Stokes sophomore Ben Sauer presents Taylor Sizemore with beads marking World Down Syndrome Day on Monday. Sauer is the son of North Guidance Counselor Stephen Sauer.
[…]
Students were also encouraged to wear ‘crazy’ or mismatched socks to honor World Down Syndrome Day.
Sauer gets a hug from classmate Lily White.
Brittany Murray poses for a photo with Ben Sauer.
Sauer presents beads to Ahhna L’ecuyer as Araaya L’ecuyer looks on.
