Westfield resident Michael Morgan, 29, will be the Democratic candidate for the Jamie Yontz-vacated seat on the County Board of Commissioners on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Morgan filed last week and will square off against Republican Wayne Barneycastle of King. The seat became vacant when Yontz resigned from the board in March.
The other commissioners’ race, with three candidates vying for the two seats that are ending the term on a regular schedule, will see two Republicans – incumbent Ronnie Mendelhall of Germanton and Sonya Morefield Cox of King – and Democrat Brian Davis of Walnut Cove.
To introduce himself and his issues of interest, Morgan will host a Zoom “town hall” tonight at 7 p.m. Check his “Michael Morgan for Stokes Commissioner” Facebook page for details, or the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1498051287070251/.
He has been battling a rare form of cancer — Acute Myeloid Leukemia — for 3½ years, and learned in a trip to the oncologist last week that his bones are degrading due to his treatment and “that my hip is fighting a losing battle.” Morgan said the news would not affect his campaign, although he may be forced to use a cane or even a wheelchair. “I will continue to work to bring Democratic and progressive ideals to Stokes County, and I don’t need my leg to do that.”
He’s had three different high-dose chemotherapy treatments and a stem cell transplant last November. “I am considered in remission, though I am still completely rebuilding my immune system from scratch, which is expected to continue through next December,” Morgan said. “So if my hair looks weird, I’ve lost it three times so far.”
Morgan is a Mount Airy native with a degree in Computer Information Systems from Appalachian State University. He is currently working on a graduate certificate program at App State to obtain a teaching certification focus in technical education. He works as a software Help desk analyst for Lowe’s Companies in Winston-Salem. Morgan’s wife, Emily, is a ranger for the National Park Service on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
He also calls himself a “massive nerd” who “runs a game of Dungeons and Dragons for my friends out of my house.” … I’m also a massive tech collector, have built my own computer, and am constantly involved in the evolution of technology in the world.”