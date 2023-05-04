An outdoor tent, along with folding chairs, will be set up at The Well on Thursday for two National Day of Prayer gatherings — one at noon and the second at 7 p.m., if the weather permits and outdoor gathering. All are welcome to attend.
Today — May 4 — marks the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer, observed in communities across the nation with gatherings in churches, homes, and in public places to commemorate the day.
At least two such community services for the will be held in Stokes County, as local individuals gather to pray at The Well at 201 Second Street in Walnut Cove, with one service set for noon and a second set for 7 p.m. Weather permitting, both the services will be held outdoors under the big tent on the side lawn. The services are open to the public.
Local pastors and officials will lead prayer for seven areas of focus for the nation. There will be music and singing. Metal chairs are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. A jacket or sweater is also recommended. This year’s Scriptural theme is taken from James 5:16—”…The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.”
America’s first call to corporate prayer came long ago—when the Continental Congress, concerned about the formation of the nation, asked colonists in 1775 to pray for wisdom. In 1863 during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” for the divided country.
The current National Day of Prayer came into being in 1952 when a joint resolution from the U.S. Congress was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. The law was amended in 1988 to set the National Day of Prayer for the first Thursday of every May, made official when President Ronald Reagan signed the amended law.
Now the president signs a proclamation annually, encouraging all Americans to pray in agreement on that Thursday for the nation. Generally, the governors of all 50 states, as well as the governors of many U.S. territories, sign similar proclamations each year. Four presidents—Gerald R. Ford (1976), George H. Bush (1989–91), Barack H. Obama (2012) and Donald J. Trump (2017)—also signed more than one National Day of Prayer Proclamation in the same year.
For more information on the National Day of Prayer event in Walnut Cove, check the National Day of Prayer website or the local Facebook event page or call Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer at 336-529-9857.