Today — May 4 — marks the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer, observed in communities across the nation with gatherings in churches, homes, and in public places to commemorate the day.

At least two such community services for the will be held in Stokes County, as local individuals gather to pray at The Well at 201 Second Street in Walnut Cove, with one service set for noon and a second set for 7 p.m. Weather permitting, both the services will be held outdoors under the big tent on the side lawn. The services are open to the public.