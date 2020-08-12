KING — Somewhere between 100 and 150 people gathered in the brutal mid-way heat on Saturday for the “Back the Blue” rally and march. That included about two dozen law enforcement officers.
Supporters and officers gathered first at Recreation Acres for a series of speakers, then marched to City Hall. Some carried signs or “thin blue line” flags, and “Defend the Police” t-shirts were selling well.
Leesa Neal, one of the event organizers, said there has been 78 law enforcement fatalities so far this year.
“This kind of support from the community enables us to do what we do, to put our lives on the line,” said King Police Chief Jordan Boyette.
Those officers who did attend were recognized and given a small gift. Bojangles and King Hot Dogs provided them food. Several spoke to the crowd.
“I participated in a swearing-in ceremony this week and it’s a very serious occasion,” Chaplain Rick Hughes of the King Police said. “The young man put his hand on the Bible with his wife and little daughter there. That oath they take calks about protecting the Constitution, about protecting and serving everyone, no matter what religion they are, no matter what race they are. Every day our officers live into that pledge, that oath. They run in while other run away.”
“As a chaplain I see the human side… The moms and dads, the families. They’re all real people. These officers sometimes see more dramatic things in one week than most people see in a lifetime.”
Capt. Ian Tedder echoed that thought. “I just learned that some of our officers responded to the home of an elderly female whose home has no air conditioning so they went and bought her a box fan. This is the kind of heart our officers have.”