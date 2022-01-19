128116428_web1_Luke-Bennett

Luke Bennett, 22, will attempt to break the fastest known time of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail while raising awareness about protecting, conserving and restoring North Carolina wildlife and habitat.

[…]

Cross-country runner Luke Bennett will attempt to beat the fastest known time of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) in early April while raising awareness about protecting, conserving and restoring North Carolina’s wildlife and habitat.

The 22-year-old’s Hiking for Habitat trek benefitting North Carolina Wildlife Federation (NCWF) will span 1,175 miles from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks. Bennett will run and hike the trail over 27-28 days with a small support crew of friends and family to assist him along the way. His record-breaking journey coincides with the 45th anniversary of MST, first proposed in 1977 at Lake Junaluska.