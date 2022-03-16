128307645_web1_pfizer

COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Stokes County as reflected in local statistics reported Monday by the Health Department.

The number of active cases stands at 40, down 35 from a week ago, and the number of people hospitalized went from two to just one. There have been a total of 11,393 lab-confirmed positive cases in the county over the course of the pandemic, an increase of 31 in the last week, and 11,179 recovered cases.