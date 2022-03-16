COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Stokes County as reflected in local statistics reported Monday by the Health Department.
The number of active cases stands at 40, down 35 from a week ago, and the number of people hospitalized went from two to just one. There have been a total of 11,393 lab-confirmed positive cases in the county over the course of the pandemic, an increase of 31 in the last week, and 11,179 recovered cases.
And there was one new death reported in the past week.
● At least 2,612,382 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina, and at least 22,966 people have died since March 2020, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 649 new COVID-19 cases, up from 373 the day before. Five additional coronavirus-related deaths were added to the total. As of March 12, the latest date with available information, 2.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus. Roughly 76% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 71% are fully vaccinated.
● Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter. It would add a fourth dose to the regimen — currently a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose — in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request..
● Things seem to be looking up as the U.S. crosses into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccines still do a good job of keeping people alive and out of the hospital. There’s increasing access to tests and treatments. The numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are heading in the right direction.If living in a COVID world has taught us anything, however, it’s that the coronavirus can surprise even the smartest public health experts, and the world certainly isn’t out of the woods yet.
● COVID-19 cases were up 48% in Great Britain last week compared with the week before. Hospitalizations were up 17% over the same period. The country’s daily case rate — about 55,000 a day — is still less than a third of the omicron peak, but cases are rising as fast as they were falling just two weeks earlier, when the country removed pandemic-related restrictions. Daily cases are also rising in more than half of the countries in the European Union. They’ve jumped 48% in the Netherlands and 20% in Germany over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. But daily cases in Germany had yet to drop below pre-0micron levels, and the Netherlands hadn’t seen cases fall as much as they did in the U.K.
Meanwhile in China, 37 million people are currently in lockdown as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The entire Chinese province of Jilin is under lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Jilin’s daily case counts topped 4,067 on Monday alone, leaving health officials scrambling to catch up to the highly transmissible omicron variant. China is combating the highest level of COVID-19 cases ever, with more than 10,000 cases scattered across 27 provinces and municipalities since the start of this month.
Hong Kong has become the world’s worst hot spot. The main problem, as in so many other places, is vaccine skepticism. Heading into the current outbreak, nearly 40 percent of Hong Kong’s population was not vaccinated, and more than half of people over 70 — the age group most vulnerable to severe COVID — were unvaccinated.