Court approves new Congressional map

A three-judge panel on Monday approved the newly-redrawn North Carolina congressional map for the 2020 election. The court also opened up candidate filing for the congressional races.
“The net result is the grievous and flawed 2016 map has been replaced,” Judge Paul Ridgeway said in making the ruling.
But residents of Stokes County may be left scratching their heads. The new map puts Stokes in a hatchet-shaped 10th District, linked with our two next-door neighbors but also with far-away Catawba and Lincoln counties.
The new map’s 10th District includes Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, but also turns south to include Iredell, Catawba, and Lincoln counties, plus most of Forsyth.
And our representative will no longer be Virginia Foxx, but Patrick McHenry. Foxx, who lives in Banner Elk, would fall into a newly designed 5th District, which stretches from Allegany County on the Virginia border to Gaston County on the South Carolina line.
Both Foxx and McHenry have indicated a desire to run for re-election in 2020.
Stokes’ General Assembly representation will not change, as the court also accepted the legislature’s re-do of the state Senate and House district maps earlier in the fall.
Some state Democrats have promised to take this latest map to court as only a slight improvement on a 2016 congressional map that was rejected as being a partisan gerrymander, with nearly all of the districts drawn to elect Republicans.
“The map passed by Republicans in the North Carolina legislature simply replaces one partisan gerrymander with a new one,” said Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General whose National Redistricting Foundation is supporting Democrat lawsuits.
This new map will only be used in 2020 as the districts will have to be redrawn for the 2022 election using the new federal Census data.
North Carolina voters have elected representatives under different maps in 2010, 2012, 2016 and now 2020.
“We basically have a wild west of redistricting. This will be the fourth map in six cycles, and I think that is so confusing for voters and has a major negative impact on voters,” said U.S. Rep. McHenry, a Republican from Denver who would become Stokes County’s new representative in Washington.
