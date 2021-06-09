Stokes County Cooperative Extension will offer two sessions of a Zoom class on “Wildlife Management.” The classes will be offered June 14 at 8 p.m. or June 29 at 10 a.m.
Wildlife can bring endless enjoyment to a gardener and at the same time can be a challenge. With development increasing across North Carolina and the loss of open lands, many species of wildlife have adapted to survive in close proximity to humans. As a result, might be a target. During this class you’ll be able to ask questions and chat with other participants to get live feedback. The class will focus on habitat modification, exclusion and management strategies to reduce wildlife damage in the garden.
How do you know when a vegetable is ripe and ready for picking? How early can you pick that tomato to beat the squirrels? Learn some tips for post-harvest handling your homegrown vegetables at “When to Harvest: A Gardener’s Guide.”
During this Zoom class, you will be able to type questions, chat with other participants and get live feedback. After registering for the online class, you will receive an email with details about logging on. To register, go to https://go.ncsu.edu/when-to-harvest.
The class will be offered June 23 at noon and again on July 12 at noon.
The deadline to submit information for the Visit NC Farms mobile app is June 17. The app supports farms through tourism, providing rural assets for residents and visitors to discover farms, local food, and experiences. To explore farms, learn about local food and how each farm is interconnected within the community, the app encourages and directs customers to the many facets of agriculture.
Potential visitors are one click away from each farm’s description, captivating visuals, phone number, website, directions and social media. Navigation to farms and other destinations within the app work both when Wi-Fi is available, and more importantly, when offline. Updating your hours, seasonal products and promotional messages is simple. With a Feedback button within the app, your farm is connected to one administrative contact within the county for updates that happen every 24 hours. Farms can use marketing push notifications to alert users to what’s new, what’s in season, and special events and offerings to reach more visitors.
Thanks to an investment by Stokes County, the app is available to farmers and the community connected to farms. Learn more at www.visitncfarmstoday.com