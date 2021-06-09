Stokes County Cooperative Extension will offer two sessions of a Zoom class on “Wildlife Management.” The classes will be offered June 14 at 8 p.m. or June 29 at 10 a.m.

Wildlife can bring endless enjoyment to a gardener and at the same time can be a challenge. With development increasing across North Carolina and the loss of open lands, many species of wildlife have adapted to survive in close proximity to humans. As a result, might be a target. During this class you’ll be able to ask questions and chat with other participants to get live feedback. The class will focus on habitat modification, exclusion and management strategies to reduce wildlife damage in the garden.