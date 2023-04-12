129538790_web1_SauratownMt1

If residents around Flat Shoals Mountain see smoke billowing into the sky, chances are there is nothing to worry about — the Hanging Rock State Park superintendent said a prescribed burn is set for Thursday, April 13.

The fire is later than officials had planned — Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger said on Feb. 13 the fire would most likely take place later in February or sometime in March, depending on weather, final preparation work and availability of workers watching the fire.