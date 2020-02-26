Commissioners hear more about solar energy

DANBURY — Solar power was back on the agenda for the County Commissioners Monday night, as the board heard from an expert from N.C. State University – and the public.
This stemmed from an idea floated by Commissioner Rick Morris a few weeks ago for the county to place a three-year moratorium on solar farms while it studied what rules and regulations it should have in place. In the fall the county and the town of Walnut Cove approved a large solar farm along Martin Luther King Road east of downtown Walnut Cove, and there are other companies that want to locate solar energy here.
“We need to have some kind of reasonable discussion on this,” Morris said. “It’s a terribly inefficient, and not a great source of economic investment like manufacturing. That said, I’m not against solar.”
“I don’t want to push my personal agenda on anybody but if we don’t slow down, we’ll be covered up with these things,” Morris added. “We’re asking for help in what a reasonable ordinance would look like.”
Isaac Panzarella, assistant director of the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center at NCSU, made a detailed presentation and answered questions from Board members. He started with the state law, passed in 2007, that required power companies to provide a certain percentage of their output from renewable sources.
“This spawned an industry,” Panzarella said. “Areas like solar were already here, but allowed to grow. So now there are 1,700 companies and 43,000 people working in renewable energy (in the state). North Carolina is now second in the nation for installed solar capacity.”
Among the pluses for the industry, Panzarella said, were no emissions, locally generated power source, and increases to the tax base and local employment.
Panzarella also spoke in detail about the solar panels themselves, and their components.
“You’ve answered a lot of my questions,” said Commissioner Jamie Yontz. “I’m not opposed to these solar farms, but I do think we should proceed with caution.”
“I’m a proponent of green energy because it’s our future,” said Commissioner Jimmy Walker, who asked Panzarella how many counties in the state have similarly sized solar farms. “About 20 percent,” Panzarella responded. He also said he know of moratoriums in five counties.
“We’re on the edge of a significant trend that we’ll have to deal with,” Walker continued. “I’d like to see this county on the forefront of green energy.”
Several local residents spoke on solar energy, both pro and con. On the pro side, Glenn Bozorth said that “solar farms are very important to our energy future and is a good source of revenue to our county.” John Hartman and his wife Kay Richey described the small solar array they have at home which powers all of their 18th century log cabin’s systems with a surplus “I appreciate that our commissioners are concerned with the environment,” Richey said, “but there’s no reason to throw the baby out with the bathwater.” Hartman urged the county to invest in a clean energy future. “I remain amazed at how well this system works. But the promise of solar energy does not stop with our homes and factories.” Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam said that he agreed “you don’t want terrible chemicals in your waterways. But there is a good opportunity here if done correctly.”
On on con side, farmer Robert Knight said it was “reasonable to put a pause on” new solar developments. “I worry about these larger-scale operations over hundreds of acres,” Knight said. Buddy Timms said he worried about the chemicals used to kill grass and weeds on these areas covered by solar panels. “What does this do to our groundwater? If they are safe, fine. If not, they could pollute our streams and farmland.” Ramona Timms voiced her agreement for a moratorium. “Maybe three years is not enough,” she said. “They seem to require a tremendous amount of land. Also, how do we decommission these things?”
In other business, the Commissioners:
• Heard from former Commissioner James Booth about the 22nd Annual Farmer Appreciation Day, coming up on March 26, and the dinner at North Stokes High School that night. “This is an annual way we recognize their contribution to our economic base,” Booth said. The Commissioners later approved a resolution making March 26 Farmer Appreciation Day in Stokes County;
• Revisited the discussion on a proposed Wellness Center in the Meadows area. County Manager Jake Oakley proposed an in-house survey of residents “to get the ball rolling” with feedback on what people want. “Everyone wants to know what kind of facility you’re talking about,” he said. “Otherwise we’re just spinning our wheels.” Commissioner Yontz said he’d also like to see some kind of ballpark or soccer facility that could host tournaments to bring in some revenue. “This became a divisive issue,” said Walker, “divided along the lines of ‘are you trying to make this happen?’ or ‘are you trying to find ways to impede it, to slow it down or derail it?’ That’s the way people talking to me were seeing it. But that’s now how things get done. We try to identify what best serves the wants and needs of the people in this part of the county.” Board members finally decided to take up the matter again at a March 3 budget work session.
• Heard an update from the Friends of Stokes Shelter that things were going well thanks to “tremendous community support,” said Leslie Staples. There’s a “wish list” on Amazon in case people want to donate specific items. FOSS has hired Emily Burgess to be the director of the new Adoption Center, and the facility is to be inspected this week and will open as soon as that approval is granted;
• Approved appointments to the Cardinal Community Advisory Council and the Cardinal Regional Health Council;
• Received an update from Fire Marshal Scott Aaron on an amended agreement for Use of Service Funds for Fire Service District and Fire Commission;
• Heard a report from Department of Social Services Director Stacey Elmes on Maintenance of Effort Funds for 2020-2021. Elmes also mentioned the DSS Med-Assist Day coming up on May 2 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ;
• During the Commissioners’ comments time, Morris commented on “RiverStreet ankle-biters,” “Monday-morning quarterbacks” and “whiners on social media” who have been second-guessing the action of a previous Board to enter into a public-private partnership with the internet service provider. “I’ve compiled a full dossier that I will post on my blog,” Morris said. “RiverStreet has invested $10 million into Stokes County. They’re one of two co-ops, along with Surry Communications, who blanket the entire county with fiber optic cable and have us well positioned as President Trump expands rural internet.” “I think people just want an update on what’s going on,” responded Board chair Andy Nickelston. “Maybe we can finally get a representative to come and speak to us.”
