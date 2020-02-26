Commissioners hear more about solar energy

web1_solar_panels.jpg
By Stokes News

DANBURY — Solar power was back on the agenda for the County Commissioners Monday night, as the board heard from an expert from N.C. State University – and the public.

This stemmed from an idea floated by Commissioner Rick Morris a few weeks ago for the county to place a three-year moratorium on solar farms while it studied what rules and regulations it should have in place. In the fall the county and the town of Walnut Cove approved a large solar farm along Martin Luther King Road east of downtown Walnut Cove, and there are other companies that want to locate solar energy here.

