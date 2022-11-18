129086843_web1_PilotCivicClub

Pilot Mountain Civic Club members Gina Bullington, Nancy Carter, and Carolyn Boyles pause for a photo while packing food bags for school backpack programs. (Submitted photo)

[…]

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club recently presented its 2022 annual charitable contributions awards. Eight community agencies/local charities were given money to support and enhance their community assistance programs. Leadership from these organizations shared an overview of their work with club members at recent meetings. This information further educated club members and led to increased collaboration and program support.

Club members volunteer their time and talents for many projects and fund-raising events throughout the year, the largest being the annual Mayfest. Examples of other programs include an annual college scholarship award as well as the backpack school program.