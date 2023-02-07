A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the King community on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Ross Parrish as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A King.
Located at 549 S Main St., Chick-fil-A King will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A King can place an order for pickup at the restaurant on the
Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards.
The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
Locally Owned and Operated
As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.
In King, Parrish will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 85 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.
A North Carolina native, Parrish began his Chick-fil-A journey as a team member at Chick-fil-A High Point in 1993. After transitioning through a variety of leadership roles in multiple restaurants, Parrish was selected to operate a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia and later Greensboro, North Carolina before becoming the Operator of Chick-fil-A Stanleyville in Winston-Salem. Over the past two decades, Parrish has rich memories of his time with Chick-fil-A, including meeting his wife, Melissa. He is excited to continue his Chick-fil-A journey opening Chick-fil-A King, while continuing to operate Chick-fil-A Stanleyville and providing great service and delicious food to a community he already knows and loves.
“Chick-fil-A has been a part of my story for decades and I’m looking forward to extending into the King community,” said Parrish. “My hope is for this new restaurant to be a place of care. Beyond providing great food and service, I am passionate about mentoring and developing our team members who work so hard to serve every guest.”
Caring for the King Community
In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Winston-Salem area to aid in the fight against hunger.
In addition, Chick-fil-A King is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the King area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A King visit the local restaurant’s Instagram page. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.