A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the King community on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Ross Parrish as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A King.

Located at 549 S Main St., Chick-fil-A King will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A King can place an order for pickup at the restaurant on the