Carolina Twine is serving up some of their self-professed “Stokes grown country-folk” this weekend at Midsummer Brewing in Westfield. Comprising two Stokes County natives, Carolina Twine is a duo that came together by chance. Through their mutual love of music, Josh Shelton and Kendra Samuels formed Carolina Twine as an outlet to collaborate and perform the eclectic mix of music that they equally appreciate with one another.
The couple met in late 2019 when Shelton went to get a car inspection at Campbell Automotive in Walnut Cove where Samuels was working as a service writer. Shelton and Samuels struck up a conversation while his inspection was underway which quickly turned to music. Shelton had just begun to pursue music fulltime, spearheading a journey into the world of social media marketing to grow his brand. Samuels and Shelton connected virtually and observed each other’s musical aspirations through the posts they shared online. The two eventually started meeting together in person, spending their evenings sitting on the porch sharing songs. “I’d be playing guitar and she’d be singing,” says Shelton. “Some of the earliest times that she came over, that’s what we’d be doing. It was obvious that it was really special. Musically she has a great ear. A great taste in music; a lot of overlap with mine, and a lot of not overlap with mine, so that was educational to me, too.”
Samuels brought to the table a wealth of knowledge about musical styles such as indie-folk and emo, while Shelton brought forward a wheelhouse of country, folk, and Americana music that he was around growing up in Stokes County. The amalgamation of the two styles and the enthusiasm of both performers led them to booking a gig at Midsummer – a space that serves as home base for the duo. “We played our first gig there on September 18 last year, which was just incredible. A lot of people turned out. It was a gorgeous day,” says Shelton.
Shelton and Samuels are both songwriters who have written original tunes, but their shows tend to reflect the music that they love singing together. From Death Cab for Cutie to Fleetwood Mac, ACDC to Journey, Gregory Alan Isakov to Tom Petty, Carolina Twine offers their own interpretations of classic songs in a folk duo style. “We are both Stokes grown country folk, and we are playing country folk music from Stokes County. We really lean into our roots,” says Shelton. “We’re living in the Walnut Cove-Stokesdale area now. Our connection is definitely bolstered by our rootedness here in Stokes County. A real glue for us is that we both value place, home, and family – all the memories and places that make you who you are.”
Carolina Twine will be performing on Saturday, October 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Midsummer Brewing at 8544 NC 89 Highway W in Westfield. There is a $5 cover charge. The brewery is family-friendly and dogs are welcome if they are on a leash.