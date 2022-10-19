128999152_web1_CarolinaTwine

Carolina Twine. (Submitted Photo)

Carolina Twine is serving up some of their self-professed “Stokes grown country-folk” this weekend at Midsummer Brewing in Westfield. Comprising two Stokes County natives, Carolina Twine is a duo that came together by chance. Through their mutual love of music, Josh Shelton and Kendra Samuels formed Carolina Twine as an outlet to collaborate and perform the eclectic mix of music that they equally appreciate with one another.

The couple met in late 2019 when Shelton went to get a car inspection at Campbell Automotive in Walnut Cove where Samuels was working as a service writer. Shelton and Samuels struck up a conversation while his inspection was underway which quickly turned to music. Shelton had just begun to pursue music fulltime, spearheading a journey into the world of social media marketing to grow his brand. Samuels and Shelton connected virtually and observed each other’s musical aspirations through the posts they shared online. The two eventually started meeting together in person, spending their evenings sitting on the porch sharing songs. “I’d be playing guitar and she’d be singing,” says Shelton. “Some of the earliest times that she came over, that’s what we’d be doing. It was obvious that it was really special. Musically she has a great ear. A great taste in music; a lot of overlap with mine, and a lot of not overlap with mine, so that was educational to me, too.”