FRANCISCO — Candidates for two of the upcoming May 17 Republican primary races sat down on Sunday and shared their views in a nearly full Francisco Community Building.
The forum was organized by Our Communities of NorthWest Stokes, with Paul Blue as the moderator. The format was three questions to the two Sheriff candidates and three to the five candidates for County Commissioner who were present. Candidates were given the questions before the event, and some read a prepared answer while other spoke off the cuff.
Incumbent Sheriff Joey Lemons and challenger Jason Tuttle were both there, and incumbent Commissioners Andy Nickelston and Rick Morris were joined by Brad Chandler, Jake Oakley and Keith Wood.
Candidates were polite, at least until Morris took advantage of his closing statement to attack Nickelston and Oakley for “crony hiring” and that voting for them would mean “more of the same.” Nickelston responded that “the one thing I won’t do is have a blog that bashes other Commissioners when I don’t get my way. … We don’t need division. We need to work together as a team.” Oakley echoed the idea of working together to move the county forward.
Other than that brief renewal of an ongoing political local feud, answers seemed thoughtful and direct.
Chandler readily admitted being the Stokes County “newbie” among the group of candidates and said he had no thought at running for local office until he saw that the county “has no strategic plan” for the future. He referenced the “Stokes County 2035” vision plan that was approved in 2015. “It’s a good plan. But has anyone read it? Do we get any updates?”
The former Assistant Police Chief for the City of Fayetteville worried that “School system buildings have been neglected for the past 30 or 40 years and now they’re falling down. I’ve seen no plan to address that.”
The controversy over LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury was the No. 1 issue on most minds in the room. Most candidates said they support the recommendation of the Commissioners-created Hospital Operations Board, which wants a two-pronged solution with 24/7 facilities in both Danbury and King. Oakley and Morris mentioned the helpfulness of getting public input from the series of LifeBrite-sponsored Town Hall events held across the county. Wood said he attended every one of those Town Hall meetings. “We cannot play politics with healthcare,” Wood said. “It’s not the Stokes County I know and love.”
Nickelston said he wants “to get the county out of the healthcare business” and “talk to providers; some are willing to help us.” He also touted the improved ambulance coverage for northern sections of the county and the advancements in that kind of care. “They can do the same things in the back of an ambulance that an E.R. can do,” he said.
In response to a question on economic development, Nickelston said “it starts with our schools” and recommended expanding trade classes. He also called the ongoing internet issue “one of the most frustrating things to being on the Board.” He also called for more tax breaks for small businesses.
Morris suggested that the county should set up an independent economic development corporation. Wood mentioned the current business boom in the Triad region. “I’d like to see business parks,” he added. “That’s the first thing developers look for.” Chandler called for more public-private practices and the need to look at best practices in surrounding counties.
Oakley cautioned northern county residents to “be honest with each other” as to their geographic situation. “You have to drive 25 or 30 minutes to get gas, and it’s the same with food. You have to have the population here to make it worth (businesses) while to bring it to you. So we need to utilize the river, give people places to stay… once you have the traffic you can get people to build stores and gas stations.”
The final question to the Commissioner candidates was about transparency, something Oakley said was already pretty good. “You can watch meetings, come to meetings, call the county offices,” he said. Morris said he’d like to see Closed Sessions videotaped, not for broadcast but for clarity of the discussion. Wood decried “too much secrecy in government,” while Chandler said “openness and responsiveness of government is one of the reasons I’m running.”
Questions for the Sheriff candidates including one on response time for far-flung parts of the county. Lemons said that improvement is a work in progress, with equipping School Resource Officer vehicles and unmarked patrol cars for emergencies, while Tuttle said that current “coverage is unacceptable. There are four deputies in Walnut Cove and sometimes four to cover the rest of the county. Each patrol car is covering 75-80 square miles. And that needs to change.”
Both candidates agree that there could be better use made of crime-related data that is being gathered, and that it could be shared more easily with the public.
And both agreed that drugs was the number one issue for law enforcement here. “If we can stop (the drugs) before they get to Stokes County, that’s my goal,” said Lemons, before recounting a story of how one undercover agent said he heard a drug-dealer said they didn’t want to come to Stokes County. “I love that,” Lemons added. Tuttle said “everywhere I go that’s all I hear: drugs, drugs, drugs. … There’s no room for a drug dealer in my county.”