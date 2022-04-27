FRANCISCO — Candidates for two of the upcoming May 17 Republican primary races sat down on Sunday and shared their views in a nearly full Francisco Community Building.

The forum was organized by Our Communities of NorthWest Stokes, with Paul Blue as the moderator. The format was three questions to the two Sheriff candidates and three to the five candidates for County Commissioner who were present. Candidates were given the questions before the event, and some read a prepared answer while other spoke off the cuff.