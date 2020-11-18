126011189_web1_rock-house

Col. Jack Martin finished construction of his Rock House around 1785, after his remarkable service in the Revolutionary War.

PINNACLE — Located on a winding country road, about halfway between Danbury and Pilot Mountain, sits the historic Col. Jack Martin Rock House.

John “Jack” Martin was born in Essex County, Virginia, in 1756, and died in the acreage around his house in 1822. It is believed, though not confirmed, that he died while fighting a fire at the house.