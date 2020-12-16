WALNUT COVE — The Milk Bar initially shut down for two months at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Gov. Roy Cooper took the state into Phase 2, the restaurant then opened at half capacity, and also took the opportunity to debut a new and improved menu.
The owners offer several new menu items, but the new Chipotle Chicken Wrap is what everyone is talking about.
“A lot of people are confused by our name,” said Christy Shirley, co-owner of The Milk Bar. “Most people think we are an ice cream shop. While we do have sixteen flavors, milkshakes, and fresh homemade desserts daily, we also have a full menu with burgers, salads, and sandwiches. And Monday through Friday we also offer a daily hot bar special with southern home cooking.”
“The food was delicious, and all the ladies who work here are so nice,” said first-time customer Lane Anderson. “Our waitress, Debbie, was outstanding. I’ll definitely will be making this place a regular on my ‘go to’ list.”
Regular Misty Bennett, a resident of Walnut Cove, said, “Extremely friendly staff that feels like family. The best food in Walnut Cove! Our favorites are their wings, catfish, salads, cheeseburgers, buffalo chips and desserts.”
Recently, my visit there I tried the popular new Chipotle Chicken Wrap. With the fresh crispy lettuce and the tangy pop of the chipotle, it was so good.
Finding so many gems like this is what makes Stokes County so great. Next week I’ll be going farming with a couple people that reside on the 15 century-old farms in Stokes County. Until then, be safe and remember … y’all be careful out there!