Marcia and Mark Saunders of King complete their ‘eClosing’ for a new home on Friday via a computer video call with professionals in Winston-Salem and Charlotte. It was the first closing in North Carolina where the buyer, notary and attorney were each in different physical locations.

KING — The state first fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing happened here last Friday, and the homebuyer, who is also a local Realtor, thinks this change is making history.

“This was the first true remote real estate closing in North Carolina,” said Mark Saunders, owner of Saunders Realty LLC. “My wife (Marcia) and I were in King, my lender was in Winston-Salem and the attorney and notary were in Charlotte. I really think this is the future of real estate closings in our state!”