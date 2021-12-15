Marcia and Mark Saunders of King complete their ‘eClosing’ for a new home on Friday via a computer video call with professionals in Winston-Salem and Charlotte. It was the first closing in North Carolina where the buyer, notary and attorney were each in different physical locations.
KING — The state first fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing happened here last Friday, and the homebuyer, who is also a local Realtor, thinks this change is making history.
“This was the first true remote real estate closing in North Carolina,” said Mark Saunders, owner of Saunders Realty LLC. “My wife (Marcia) and I were in King, my lender was in Winston-Salem and the attorney and notary were in Charlotte. I really think this is the future of real estate closings in our state!”
“I’m very excited to be a part of this, not only from the point of my real estate company but also from the consumer side of it. I am known throughout North Carolina as the ‘High-Tech Real Estate Broker’ because I teach technology to other real estate brokers, and to be able to see how Eclosings are going to change our industry first hand has been really amazing.”
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Truliant Federal Credit Union made a joint announcement on Friday, saying that Truliant had become the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete a fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing, or eClosing.
The transaction included a paperless mortgage eClosing and also used the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law. It was the first North Carolina eClosing in which the buyer, notary and attorney were each in different physical locations. Previously, notaries in North Carolina were required to provide final “wet ink” signatures in person with homebuyers.
But in this case, Saunders completed the eClosing with Truliant in Winston-Salem and a notary in Charlotte using the state’s Emergency Video Notarization Law. The electronically notarized documents were accepted by the Stokes County Register of Deeds.
“The desire to achieve home-ownership remains high,” said Todd Hall, President and CEO of Truliant. “As a leader in the eClosings space, Truliant is proud to continue pioneering greater convenience in the mortgage process.
“With another year of high demand expected in 2022, eClosings allow our members to more easily navigate the complexities of home buying, fulfilling their personal dreams and creating thriving communities.”
North Carolina adopted the temporary Emergency Video Notarization law in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic which enabled remote online notarization. Previously, eNotaries were required to be present when eClosing documents were signed.
The state has not enacted a permanent remote online notarization law, but one is currently under consideration by the General Assembly.
“North Carolina is a national leader in eClosings which makes mortgage closings more efficient, secure, and convenient for the consumer, the financial institution, and all others involved in the home buying process,” said Secretary of State Marshall. “Now coupling mortgage eClosings with our Emergency Video Notarization law makes it even more convenient and safer during this global pandemic. These innovative tools give North Carolina a competitive advantage in helping our consumers.”
In 2020, Truliant became the second North Carolina-based financial institution to be able to offer a fully electronic mortgage closing process. Eclosings – from mortgage applications to closing – significantly shorten the length of the mortgage process. No paper is exchanged throughout the process. The closing in this instance took 27 minutes from start to finish.
Beth Eller, vice president of Truliant Mortgage Services and a member of the N.C. Secretary of State’s 2021 eMortgage Closing Advisory Committee, oversaw the fully remote eClosing at Truliant on Friday. Eller launched Truliant’s eClosings program in 2020 and was responsible for its eNotes transfer this year.
“This is a monumental step for Truliant and the eClosings process,” Eller said. “We are committed to continued innovation in the mortgage eClosings space and to the being at the forefront of North Carolina’s efforts to make them flourish.”
The eClosing process is designed to be streamlined, so communication between the borrower, lawyer and eNotary is fast and secure. Once documents are signed digitally, an eNote is securely submitted to the Mortgage Electronic Registration System. Truliant then electronically disperses the funds to complete the sale.
Full e-Closings reduce the use of paper, legal fees, mailing and courier costs. The process is done on a secure network with all documents being encrypted and stored in an electronic vault.