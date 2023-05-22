129650952_web1_Don-L-Blevins

Don’L Blevins

[…]

Don’L “Zack” Blevins, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), has joined the clinical team of Northern Urgent Care, a division of Northern Regional Hospital that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with non-emergency injuries and conditions.

The 35-year-old nurse practitioner brings years of emergency/critical-care nursing and EMT experience to his new position.