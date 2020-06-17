This past week was Small Business Week nationwide, and King Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Loveday celebrated by visiting local small businesses. Pictured here are Jennifer Kendrick, Amy Hancock of Dandelion’s All Things Wedding and Events.
For more than 50 years, the Small Business Administration has celebrated small business owners during Small Business Week. This week of celebration highlights how vital small businesses are to the nation and economy, and offers an opportunity for consumers to rededicate themselves to shopping locally.
Small Business Week takes place because small businesses are of vital importance to local economies as well as the economy of the United States. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, according to the SBA.
The nation’s small businesses create an estimated two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.
The U.S. Small Business Administration had to cancel its original Small Business Awareness Week due to the coronavirus pandemic; COVID-19 has caused many small businesses to close or adapt to new regulations. More than 100,000 businesses in North Carolina that have received over $12 billion in loans from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The SBA says one of the best ways to support small businesses is to follow them on social media.