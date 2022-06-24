Visitors to Hanging Rock State Park will now find it much easier to access the visitor’s desk, or ask questions of the front office staff, because shirts and hats and other items will no longer be sold at the front desk.

And for those wishing to buy a keepsake from their visit to the park, there is a nice new gift shop adorned with shirts, hats, art pieces, knick knacks, and assorted Hanging Rock items. The gift shop opened for business on June 17, after several weeks of work and several months of planning.