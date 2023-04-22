A Pilot Mountain business owner was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
Cory George is founder and owner of the civil engineering and land surveying firm PilotSE, PC, and recently joined the national organization’s leadership council.
“As a small-business owner, I certainly see the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation, at not only the local and state levels, but the federal as well.” George said. “Joining the NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
George is a licensed professional engineer and land surveyor, graduating from both North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T University.
The National Small Business Association calls itself the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and “operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis,” the agency said in announcing George’s appointment. “Mr. George, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C. His experience will provide valuable insight into the real estate and land development industry.”
George joined the NSBA Leadership Council, the organization said, “As part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraints, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Cory George as part of our leadership council,” stated association President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”