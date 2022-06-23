128628239_web1_Stokes-County-Scholarship-Award-Pict

Kayla Birkholz, one of four local students who were among the first to receive the Stokes County Farm Bureau scholarships, is shown with Stokes County Farm Bureau Board President Jimmy Dalton. (Submitted photo)

WALNUT COVE – Stokes County Farm Bureau recently named the first recipients of its academic scholarship program.

Kayla Birkholz (shown here with Stokes County Farm Bureau Board President, Jimmy Dalton), Elijah Booe, Tanner Bovender and Lynae Bowman, all are Stokes County residents studying for a career in agriculture, one of the prerequisites for the award.