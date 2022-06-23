Kayla Birkholz, one of four local students who were among the first to receive the Stokes County Farm Bureau scholarships, is shown with Stokes County Farm Bureau Board President Jimmy Dalton. (Submitted photo)
WALNUT COVE – Stokes County Farm Bureau recently named the first recipients of its academic scholarship program.
Kayla Birkholz (shown here with Stokes County Farm Bureau Board President, Jimmy Dalton), Elijah Booe, Tanner Bovender and Lynae Bowman, all are Stokes County residents studying for a career in agriculture, one of the prerequisites for the award.
In announcing the scholarships, County Farm Bureau President Jimmy Dalton stated, “We believe it is Stokes County Farm Bureau’s responsibility to financially assist local students pursuing an agriculture related college degree. Now more than ever, we need people with the skills, and education, to help provide the food and fiber needs of a growing world population.”
Beginning with the 2022-2023 academic year, students who apply, and are selected through a committee review process, can receive academic scholarships anywhere from $500 to $1,500.
To qualify, a student must be a Stokes County resident, accepted at or enrolled in a two-year or four- year college or university, pursuing a degree in a field of study related to agriculture.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 98% of farms in Stokes County are family owned. Stokes is North Carolina’s seventh largest cattle producing county, while Rockingham is the state’s 13th largest tobacco producer.