KING — Dr. John Kultis has been a doctor, has been a lawyer, and there is only one field left to conquer:
“Indian Chief,” he says. “That’s next.”
For now he’s the only ophthalmologist in Stokes County.
“I wanted to be in an area where there’s a good patient population, and we do have a nice base of patients here,” he says. “There’s no ophthalmologist for Stokes County, and Surry has just visiting doctors from Baptist (Hospital) who come to Mount Airy. So it’s definitely a market to tap into. I thought, ‘let’s go to work.’ “I thought this would be a good place to locate.
“And I’m really happy with the people at LifeBrite. Pam Tillman… She’s totally invested in it, 100 percent. She’ll go and take shifts, work over the weekend or at night, as a nurse. Shannon Michael is phenomenal as an Operating Room manager. She runs a really tight ship, very efficient. And the nurses there treat the patients like family; it’s not a cliché. That’s the same practice paradigm that I have.”
Just weeks ago Dr. Kulits joined the medical staff at LifeBrite Community Hospital. He will be seeing patients and performing surgery at LifeBrite Medical Center of King on Wednesdays.
Dr. Kulits is an ophthalmology specialist who has been practicing for more than 18 years. His procedures include treatment of cataract extraction with lens implant, eyelid disorders, corneal disease and eye infections. “We offer cataract surgery as well as plastic surgery of the eyelids, and see all ages, from age 4 up to people in their 90s.”
I’m trying to deliver high-quality care to people where they live,” Kultis adds. “I know they don’t want to go to the big city because of the hassle, the traffic, the overall inconvenience of having to get someone drive you, so they can stay home and do everything they need here.”
Kultis grew up in Weathersfield, Connecticut, a town founded in 1634, and went to college at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, graduating there in 1985 with a degree in Natural Sciences. Then he headed cross-country to law school at the University of Washington in Seattle. After that he practiced criminal law for seven years, first as a public defender and then as a prosecutor. Then in 2001 came the big career shift when he decided he wanted to go to medical school to be a doctor.
“I went to medical school at the University of South Dakota. We had two kids at the time and my wife said “OK, you can go to med school if it’s near my mom,” and she lives in eastern South Dakota, the land of minus 34 (temperatures) and snow drifts of 25 feet and blizzards that last 72 hours where you can’t see your neighbor’s house.”
“One year we had a group of pastors come up from South Carolina and they discovered that the only think that South Dakota and South Carolina share in common is that when you open up the road atlas they’re on the same page. They turned around and headed right back to South Carolina. And I can’t blame them. So it was a tough place, but a good place because there are real people there. And they’re very appreciative of the care you give them, just like the people here… The salt of the earth kind of people. And it’s a good med school, with only 50 students, so when I went out to Rapid City for my clinical years I did everything … I was doing bowel surgery, delivered a baby, all kinds of clinical care. Then I did my transition year at Roanoke, and fell in love with the Piedmont area.”
He completed his transitional residency at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke and his residency in ophthalmology at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
“I opened my own practice in Roxboro first, moved around a few places, worked in Alaska at one point, but this area to us seems like home. It’s a different world with a slightly different approach to life here.”
“The Mason-Dixon line is still open, but I’m the kind of Yankee who wants to close the door behind them,” he adds. “Everyone’s going to move out of New York and come to North Carolina.”
When it came time to pick a specialty as a physician, Kultis says the eye was “family Friendly.”
“Most surgery is elective that you schedule, although I seem to be a magnet for ruptured globes. I don’t have a dispensary so I can’t fill your glasses. We’re trying to draw business from the local ‘optoms,’ but they haven’t got the picture yet and are still sending their patients out of town. Hopefully people will start saying ‘I’ll go check this Kulits guy out’ or ‘I’ll talk to people he’s done surgery on.’
“One of the insurance companies, that shall remain nameless, tried to restrict me from Stokes County. Then LifeBrite said ‘hook up your wagon to ours.’ Pam Tillman and her assistant Kristie Blaylock all put our heads together and get this started. Hoping we can float this boat, but we’re still kind of stuck in dry-dock right now. I’m trying to get to surgeries (scheduled) every week, but right now it’s more like once a month.”
He was also attracted to the eye because it is to very complex. “It shouts for intelligent design,” he said. “I won’t get into religious views, but I’ve been working with it for 18 years. It’s beautifully put together. One of the funniest things I’ve read called the eye ‘a masterpiece of evolution’ … That’s a oxymoron! I love words, you know, and it can’t be both. If it were a masterpiece somebody fashioned it, and if it’s evolution then it fashioned itself.”
Dr. Kultis said that having practiced law before being a doctor, he’s always looking at medicine from an ethical standpoint.
“We don’t sell surgeries that people don’t need,” he said. “We deliver ethical care as well as competent care. Those are two foundational principles of my practice. We have to be honest with ourselves when we look in the mirror. How would I want someone to take care of me? The other principle is ‘listen to the patient and they will lead you to the diagnosis.’ And we have the time to do that here. I’ve worked in places where I’ve been expected to see 50 patients a day. I know a doctor who sees 104 patients a day, and he can’t say two syllables before he has to run off. So his Techs do everything. And a patient is in the office for three hours and sees the doctor for less than five minutes.
“It’s not just an eyeball, it’s the person attached to the eyeball. So you have to have heart as well as the science.
He adds that he hopes this new practice will create its own niche. “We want patients to understand we see them as a person and not just a case. I was at a great talk at Baptist Hospital a year ago and a doctor said ‘Now-a-days people think we’re doing stuff to them instead of for them.’ It’s hard to get people to remember ‘First, do no harm.’ The amount of unnecessary stuff being done is crazy.”
Kultis said he wants to work with the optometrists in the county so they can handle the routine care. “We’re not here to steal their patients. My goal is to collaborate, not to compete.”
He also wants patients to feel comfortable coming in to a medical office during the pandemic.
“The COVID thing, we’re all tired of it but we’re doing what the governor says, testing people before cataract surgery and practicing the distancing and the masks and the sanitizing. So we want patients to know if they need surgery, there’s no need to put it off. A lot of people are putting off healthcare to their own detriment… mammograms, colostomies, you name it.”
Kulits and his wife, Holly Marie, have three sons and a daughter, ages 26, 23, 20 and 18. “Two are Liberty grads and another who is there right now and thinking about Optometry,” Kultis said. “And the last one is interested in law school maybe; he likes to argue. All are good kids, all basketball players, all were home-schooled.
“We lived in East Bend in Yadkin County on 15 acres and now live on 30.8 acres in north Stokes, close to Francisco. So we have deer, bunnies, a 600-pound bear living on our property, apparently. We love to paddle the Dan River. Now we’re five minutes from putting the boats in the water. It’s a blast. We feel like we’re living way out in the country.”
Contact his office at (336) 983-9617 or (336) 529-4304 to make an appointment.