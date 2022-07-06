As was the case with many communities across the nation, Monday was a big day to celebrate throughout Stokes County, with events carried out in Piney Grove, King, and elsewhere as July 4 marked America’s 246th birthday.
People from all around the area descended on the Piney Grove community to take part in the festivities, enjoying games, music, fellowship, hot dogs, and fireworks at Piney Grove Middle School.
In Central Park in King, the King Department of Parks and Recreation held its third annual Burgerfest, with more than 500 people turning out for games, music, treats and to watch Stokes County’s best grillmasters create their burger masterpieces.
Danny Speer with Up in Smoke BBQ from Pilot Mountain took top honors in the Burgerfest competition — and the $500 prize — after the 100 judges who paid for burger tasting tickets voted his hamburgers as tops in the competition.
“The event was great” said Olivia Calloway, director at the King Department of Parks and Recreation. “We sold out of the cookoff tickets much faster than anticipated, within about an hour and a half.”
The burgerfest is still a bit of a work in progress, she said. The event was first held in 2019, but COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020. The cook-off returned last year, but proved so popular the burger contestants found themselves overwhelmed by folks wanting to taste their creations and vote for the top burger chef.
This year, Calloway said they changed things up a bit, with 100 tickets for sale at $15 each to folks who wanted to be judges and taste the flame-kissed creations. Now, she said, her department is looking to further refine the contest for next year.
”We are looking to create a committee to help plan next year’s event,” she said. Anyone interested should contact her at ocalloway@ci.king.nc.us or by calling 336-985-1115. Next year’s Burgerfest is set for July 1, 2023.