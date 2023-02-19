129362991_web1_Ashley-Bryant-FNP-C

Ashley Bryant

[…]

Ashley M. Bryant, FNP-C, has joined the clinical provider team of Northern Family Medicine, a division of Northern Regional Hospital where specialty physicians and nurse practitioners diagnose and treat all patients – from newborns and teens to millennials and seniors.

As a licensed family nurse practitioner, Bryant will apply her nursing knowledge and clinical skills to provide patients “with the most effective treatment plans possible for their clinical condition.” the hospital said in announcing her joining the staff.