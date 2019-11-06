Brown wins big in Walnut Cove mayor’s race

Political newcomer Nellie Brown will be the new mayor of Walnut Cove, while incumbents Jack Warren in King and Janet Whitt in Danbury will return to their respective mayor’s desks thanks to being unopposed in Tuesday municipal elections.
Walnut Cove saw the only contested races in the county this year. Brown defeated town councilman Charles Byron by a vote of 148 to 94. Byron also finished runner-up for mayor two years ago.
“I thank all the residents of Walnut Cove who came out and voted,” Brown said Wednesday morning. “It was a great day.”
In the Town Commissioners races in Walnut Cove, incumbent Danny Hairston and Danielle Bailey-Lash won the two open seats on the council with 131 and 129 votes, respectively. Joe Bennett finished just out of the running in third place, with 118 votes. There were two write-ins.
Brown, 57, will replace current Mayor Charles Mitchell, who decided not to run this year. A Northridge Street resident, Brown is currently a member of the town’s Planning Board/Board of Adjustment. She is a senior vice president of marketing for the Mother Murphy’s company, a food-flavoring business based in Greensboro, and is a life-long resident of Walnut Cove. She attended South Stokes High School.
Warren received 429 votes for mayor in King, and there were 22 write-in votes cast. For the two open seats on the King City Council, incumbent Rick McCraw had 402 votes to lead the balloting, while Terri Fowler’s well-organized write-in campaign resulted in 344 votes. There were 43 write-in votes cast.
In Danbury, Whitt had 23 of the 24 votes cast, with one write-in. The two incumbents running for re-election, Gary East and Steve Shelton, received 21 and 20 votes, respectively, and there were three write-in votes.
The next round of elections will be in March, and filing opens at noon on Dec. 2. In addition to state House and Senate contests, there will be two County Commissioner seats open, three Board of Education seats contested, plus the county’s Register of Deeds. Those races, unlike Tuesday municipal elections, will be partisan. Primaries will be held in the races were multiple candidates file to run, with the general election a year away.