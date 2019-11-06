Political newcomer Nellie Brown will be the new mayor of Walnut Cove, while incumbents Jack Warren in King and Janet Whitt in Danbury will return to their respective mayor’s desks thanks to being unopposed in Tuesday municipal elections.

Walnut Cove saw the only contested races in the county this year. Brown defeated town councilman Charles Byron by a vote of 148 to 94. Byron also finished runner-up for mayor two years ago.

Brown wins big in Walnut Cove mayor’s race
