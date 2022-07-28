The Stokes Family YMCA seeks both volunteers and donations for their Bright Beginnings program, which provides students with the clothes and school supplies they need but may not be able to afford on their own.

Volunteers from the community come together and are given gift cards to be able to take children on a one-on-one back-to-school shopping experience. In addition, Bright Beginnings accepts monetary and school supply donations to make sure that students have all that they need before beginning the school year.