The Stokes Family YMCA seeks both volunteers and donations for their Bright Beginnings program, which provides students with the clothes and school supplies they need but may not be able to afford on their own.
Volunteers from the community come together and are given gift cards to be able to take children on a one-on-one back-to-school shopping experience. In addition, Bright Beginnings accepts monetary and school supply donations to make sure that students have all that they need before beginning the school year.
“The start of the school year each year is an exciting time for students, and having all that they need to start the year successfully is an important part of the experience,” said Derek Edwards, executive director of Stokes Family YMCA. “We look forward to having volunteers come together to help our local students begin the year on the best possible foot.”
There are three ways to support the YMCA Bright Beginnings program in Stokes County:
Volunteer: Sign up to go shopping with a Stokes County student on Saturday, August 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Call the Stokes County Family YMCA at 336-985-9622 to register.
Donate: School supply donations are being accepted at the Stokes Family YMCA, or they can be mailed to 150 Moore Rd. King, NC 27021.
“Thank you in advance to the wonderful Stokes County community for stepping forward to help our kids,” Edwards added. “We look forward to seeing the impact that Bright Beginnings will have on students this year!”