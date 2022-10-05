At the Stokes County Board of Education meeting held on Sept. 19, Superintendent Dr. Rice said that he and Assistant Superintendent Mr. Jared Jones had both spoken with three different groups. They met with the first group on Sept. 13 – Dr. Robert Taylor and Nathan Moune from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. They were complimentary of the Board’s previous actions of a population study and grateful that the county is doing facility studies. Once the studies are complete DPI estimated that they would be ready to meet with the Board of Education and the County Commissioners in February to deliver their recommendation. There will be no cost for DPI’s work.

The second group that Dr. Rice and Mr. Jones met with were the Masonboro Group in Wilmington. The Masonboro Group said that their goal is to make a recommendation to the Board of Education and the Superintendent about what they would see as long-range facility planning that the Board would need to do as well. They believe they could be finished in the spring around March. The cost for the Masonboro Group’s services would be $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 based on working with public relations.