At the Stokes County Board of Education meeting held on Sept. 19, Superintendent Dr. Rice said that he and Assistant Superintendent Mr. Jared Jones had both spoken with three different groups. They met with the first group on Sept. 13 – Dr. Robert Taylor and Nathan Moune from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. They were complimentary of the Board’s previous actions of a population study and grateful that the county is doing facility studies. Once the studies are complete DPI estimated that they would be ready to meet with the Board of Education and the County Commissioners in February to deliver their recommendation. There will be no cost for DPI’s work.
The second group that Dr. Rice and Mr. Jones met with were the Masonboro Group in Wilmington. The Masonboro Group said that their goal is to make a recommendation to the Board of Education and the Superintendent about what they would see as long-range facility planning that the Board would need to do as well. They believe they could be finished in the spring around March. The cost for the Masonboro Group’s services would be $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 based on working with public relations.
The final group is Operations Research and Education Laboratory (OREd) at the Institute for Transportation Research and Education (ITRE) out of NC State. This group has been working with school districts in North Carolina for a long time and was one of the groups that worked with Stokes County about 25 years ago, that projected occurrences that did arise in the district. The base cost for Operations Research and Education Laboratory’s services will be $22,500. They are hoping to have final reports ready by early summer of 2023.
Dr. Rice stated that he feels comfortable working with any of the three or a combination of all of three. “The scope of this project and knowing how it would impact our district and our communities,” says Dr. Rice. “I think the more experts we bring to the table, the more information we have, I believe would guide us and the Commissioners moving forward as we look at projects which will cost money and maintenance in the future.”
After the Board discussion, it was decided to utilize the work of all three agencies. The Board unanimously approved to move forward with the Facilities Planning by a motion from Mr. Rogers, seconded by Vice-Chairperson Bryant.
Other Board of Education business included the discussion of testing results from the 2021-2022 school year data. Mr. Sands noted that Stokes County is performing above the state average by 1.2% in grade level proficiency. He stated that the proficiency rates for high school students are above the state average by 3.7% on the Work Keys assessment. Grades 3-4 and 6-7 are slightly below the state average. West Stokes and Stokes Early College exceeded growth for the year. Nine schools out of 19 met growth for the 2021-2022 school year – the highest since the 15-16 school year with a steady increase since the 2017-2018 school year. For the sixth year in a row, Stokes Early College has a 100% graduation rate. West Stokes’ graduation rate remains above 90% and Meadowbrook’s Graduation rate is the highest since the 2016-2017 school year.
Mr. Matt Tedder, Director of Transportation, gave an update on the Board of the advancements to the bus fleet stating that The Angel Trax Stop Arm Cameras installation will begin on Sept. 26. The installation will be completed at the school sites over the course of several days. The stop arm cameras will be installed on all routed yellow buses and most of the spare buses. Mr. Tedder also gave an update on the installation on the Synovia Software – GPS. Installation will begin in early to mid-October on all vehicles.
Mr. Fredrick Johnson, School Board Attorney, gave an update on the Riverstreet Ground Lease Agreement stating that the area will be a 60×50 strip of property on the campus of Piney Grove Middle School. The proposal is $12.00 per month and is subject to negotiation. There will be no upkeep for the Maintenance Department. Dr. Rice spoke to the Stokes County Commissioners at their meeting on Sept. 12 where they approved a 20-year contract with Riverstreet Networks. Dr. Rice pointed out the importance of high-speed internet in the Lawsonville community and that the placement of a substation will help students and families.