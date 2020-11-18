DANBURY — The county Board of Education received an update on the present education during coronavirus situation from Supreintendent Dr. Brad Rice on Monday at its regular meeting, one that got a lot accomplished and said thank you to its outgoing member.
“We are continuing with our plan of elementary students back five days a week and middle and high school students on what’s basically a ‘half-week model,’ two days then three days,” he said. Rice updated the Board on the number of students who have chosen Plan C (remove learning exclusively): 1.405 students, or 25.34% of the total number of 5,544 students in the system.
He also said that 30 students (0.5% of the total student body) and 29 staff (3.24% of total) have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this year. (Those numbers were through Monday.)
Board member Katie Tedder asked about including numbers on how many students and staff are in isolation or quarantine.
“I have looked at that,” Dr. Rice responded, “and that number is very difficult to ascertain because multiple people can somebody someone into isolation due to close exposure. Someone may go to their primary care physician, and their physician may recommend that, and that’s not necessarily reported to the Health Department. So trying to compile those numbers are difficult.
“I will say that the much greater impact to our school system has been precautionary isolation due to close exposure. From what I’ve been able to count, 207 students [and 93 staff] who have been in isolation at some point this fall. … I don’t feel very confident that that’s the accurate number. … But it’s disrupted 10 percent of our staff since August when we started keeping this number. So again I do have that, but as far as reporting that, our Health Department is not reporting those numbers, but it is something I am keeping track of.”
“I think our school nurses are doing their best to keep the Health Department up to date with those numbers,” Tedder said. “But since you (Dr. Rice) are basically the data collector for the county school system, you have the best information regarding our staff and students out there. It’s probably very helpful for our staff, parents and of course our Board to know those statistics on a regular basis.”
“A lot of the data I have received on is not school related date,” Rice continued. “For example, of the 207 students with close exposure, very few of those were deemed to be close contact at school.
“I think we’re on track to beat this thing as long as we keep the faith,” Board Chair Mike Rogers said.
Board member Cheryl Knight asked about student performance in the different learning options being offered in this very different-looking school year. “We’ve been looking at grades all year and our principals are very concerned. At the first reporting period, we were alarmed at the number of students with at least one F (grade). That incorporated Plans A, B and C. We’ve just had more failures this year in the first nine weeks than we recall having. So we’ve tried to increase the outreach to parents; we have a principal meeting this week and we’re going to bring up that topic. We don’t want anyone shocked if we keep doing through and grades are not where they need to be.”
“I know there are concerns about logging in and not being engaged,” Knight said, “and attendance and whether that’s had a negative impact on grades.”
“It’s a whole new frontier for us,” Rice responded. “We are looking at engagement and attendance. But it’s really challenging educators philosophically. Because unfortunately all of us as educators have been in a classroom where a student is there but did no work. But they’re (still) counted present for the day. The same thing can happen online when you turn on a computer but are not ‘there.’ And maybe physically not there, because you may walk away from your computer. And some have connection issues. That’s why we stress engagement. That’s the important thing, because we can’t control what we can’t control. But if a student is working and turning in assignments and doing their part, we’re not going to hold things against them (from) this … ‘COVID cycle’. Most of our parents are working with us, but it becomes very difficult. But again, that’s not something that’s totally new to educators because we’ve had kids in the classroom who are not doing the work. The thing that we lose in this is the power of relationship. We’re losing at least half of that with some students who are there half-time, and a lot with the students who have chosen Plan C. You may not care about the subject but you don’t want to disappoint a teacher because you like that teacher and want to make them proud of you.”
In a related issue, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor offered a one-time solution to financially assist athletic programs that will are not generating their normal revenue with the COVID-19 restrictions in place this year.
Taylor said he and Dr. Rice had reached out to all the athletic directors and “based on the number of games, the cost of officials and the estimated cost of transportation, we have developed a plan that would allow the three middle school to have access to up to $5,000 and each high school to up to $20,000 for the school year.”
The total cost would not be more than $75,000, Taylor said. This assistance could only be applied to the cost of officials and transportation, not equipment, uniforms, etc., and schools would request reimbursement at the end of each season.
The Board chose to wait until the December meeting to vote on that proposal.
In other news business the Board:
â Recognized the last meeting for Board member Katie Tedder. Dr. Rice read a plague that will be presented to her for “two years of outstanding leadership and service.” Rice also added a personal note of thanks. “I believe she has made me a better superintendent in these two years. I appreciate her passion as she goes through her work as a Board member, and I appreciated the fact that I always knew where she stood on every issue.” “Katie, your work ethic as a Board member is unprecedented,” added Rogers. “The hours you’ve spent didn’t go unnoticed, and we appreciate what you’ve done.”
At meeting’s end, Tedder took a couple of minutes to respond with her own thanks. “It has been 16 years since I started working with Stokes County schools,” she said. “Students brought so much to my life and I will remember the time I had with them fondly. To the Board and the Superintendent, as you go forward, please keep our mission at the forefront of all of your decisions: Students first!”
â Recognized American Education Week, Nov. 16-20, with a proclamation. It’s the 99th year that the nation has recognized all education-related employees. Public Information Officer and Human Relations Director Melissa Jessup was thanked for putting together a video that has been posted to the system’s social media platforms.
â Honored West Stokes High School for recently being named one of four North Carolina Unified Champion Schools as a “Special Olympics National Banner School,” something earned by meeting 10 national standards of excellence related to being an inclusive school.
â Approved a long personnel report with 36 new hires, three leaves of absence, 9 resignations, two retirements, and the transfer of Kelley Miller from principal at Mount Olive Elementary to 8th grade English/Language Arts teacher at Piney Grove Middle School. “Mrs. Miller is looking forward to the increased time with her family as her twin daughters are seniors, and she is looking forward to being a mother to college students,” Dr. Rice said. “She is also looking forward to working directly with students to see the spark in their eyes when they learn or understand something for the first time. Thank you for the time you have served Stokes County Schools as an administrator; I cannot wait to see the impact you have on a classroom in the coming years.”
â Received a report from Karen Barker, Director of Media and Technology, that the system’s e-Rate request has been approved, which means the schools can move forward with three projects. “The E-Rate Category 2 is for the infrastructure, focusing on internal connections of our schools,” said Barker. “This will provide Stokes County Schools an opportunity to upgrade some of our dated equipment that is not providing adequate service for students and staff. The rules for the E-Rate Category 2 program allow us to apply for discounted switches, UPSs, cabling, and wireless access points. Our district receives an 80% discount; this means that the vendor will directly bill the FCC for 80% of the cost of the project. The state has committed to fund the remaining 20% of the project, so it is at no cost to Stokes County Schools.” The total value of this funding is more than $190,000 to buy new switches and cables, cloud-based access points and uninterruptible power supplies.
â Jessup and a Ryan Jolley, a representative from Qualtrics Survey Software, said that 77% of the school employees completed the Employee Engagement survey. Jolley said that the data from the survey will be going out to Board members.
â Approved adding vendors to policy 7620, which is related to employee payroll deductions.
â Approved of Beginning Teacher Support Program Plan, which will offer support for new teachers for three years by assigning them a mentor.
â Approved the Facility Needs Survey report presented by Dr. Taylor. The cost summary for the next five years was $11.5 million, and $9.5 million for years 6-10. Needs were broken out for each school in the very comprehensive report in priority order, Taylor said.
â Approved recommendations from Director of Facilities Ricky Goins, who presented bids for the West Stokes Chiller project ($268,000 bid from Stanley Heating and Air), the South Stokes Boiler project ($35,765 low bid from Professional Air Systems). Both bids came in under budget from businesses that have previously done work for the schools. Finally, the low bid for the Piney Grove Boiler Burner replacement project was $11,300 from Professional Air.
â Heard from Academic Director Doug Rose, who presented a plan to use pandemic funding for mental health training through Insight. “We still have a small amount of COVID funding that is extremely specific on how it can be used,” Rose told the Board. Rose addressed a partnership with Insight Human Services that would address “Social Distancing and Anxiety” issues for middle school students. Rose said these students are struggling with changes that have occurred due to COVID and social distancing, so was offering programs led by Derrick Vickers and Sean Halstead, who have presented programs for the schools in years past. “The training will help students recognize the triggers of anxiety, and they will develop resiliency tools to combat anxiety,” said Rose. “Stokes County will receive these two trainers to work with health teachers at the middle school level delivering the content and training, and who will also be available for students through the guidance departments of the schools, along with training for our parents that can offer strategies for working with students through this time to recognize the signs of anxiety and methods for helping our students through these challenging times.” The plan was approved.
â Decided that its next meeting, on Dec. 14, will be held at Nancy Reynolds Elementary School in Westfield.
â Learned from Dr. Rice that South Stokes football coach Dave Diamont by WXLV-TV for the “Friday Night Rivals Coaches’ Corner” segment that will most likely air during halftime of the North Carolina-Notre Dame game on Nov. 21 on ABC.