DANBURY — The county Board of Education received an update on the present education during coronavirus situation from Supreintendent Dr. Brad Rice on Monday at its regular meeting, one that got a lot accomplished and said thank you to its outgoing member.

“We are continuing with our plan of elementary students back five days a week and middle and high school students on what’s basically a ‘half-week model,’ two days then three days,” he said. Rice updated the Board on the number of students who have chosen Plan C (remove learning exclusively): 1.405 students, or 25.34% of the total number of 5,544 students in the system.