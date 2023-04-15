YADKINVILLE — The Yadkin Arts Council will present the Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention on Saturday, April 22 at Yadkinville Elementary School.
Musicians of all ages are welcome to perform and compete in front of a live audience full of their family and friends. From live competitions to impromptu jam sessions, the toe-tapping sounds of this classic American style of music will be heard throughout the campus of Yadkinville Elementary School all afternoon and evening. There will be concessions available by Dudley’s Dugout and Mr. People Feeder. To round it all out there will be a performance by Coyote Ugly Bluegrass Band.
Yadkinville Elementary School is located on US Highway 601 North in Yadkinville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the first round of individual competitions beginning at 1 p.m. and band competitions beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jammers are welcome. Prizes will be awarded to the top three bluegrass & old time bands, top three youth bands, and top three individual youth and senior performers. Entry fees/admission for competitors and general admission is $12, although admission for kids who are younger than 10 and are not entering a competition is free. No alcohol will be allowed at this event.
The Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention is being sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance Yadkin, Yadkin Arts Council, Suburban Propane, Yadkin Lumber Company, Yadkinville Pawn & Jewelry, Yadkin Quality Hardware, None of the Above Bluegrass Band, Carolina Auto Group, Foothills Firearms & Ammo, and Performance Gunworks.