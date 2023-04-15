129537877_web1_Bluegrass-Photo-by-Ethan-Wagoner

Musicians, and instruments, of all sorts will be on hand for the Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention at Yadkinville Elementary School on April 22. (Submitted photo)

[…]

YADKINVILLE — The Yadkin Arts Council will present the Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention on Saturday, April 22 at Yadkinville Elementary School.

Musicians of all ages are welcome to perform and compete in front of a live audience full of their family and friends. From live competitions to impromptu jam sessions, the toe-tapping sounds of this classic American style of music will be heard throughout the campus of Yadkinville Elementary School all afternoon and evening. There will be concessions available by Dudley’s Dugout and Mr. People Feeder. To round it all out there will be a performance by Coyote Ugly Bluegrass Band.